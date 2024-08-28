Absen Expands Integration Capabilities with Crestron Connected Certification

Absen, a global leader in LED display solutions, has announced that a wide range of its products have achieved certification as Crestron Connected devices. This significant milestone reinforces Absen’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge display solutions that seamlessly integrate into modern AV environments.

Crestron is renowned for its leadership in control automation and integration within meeting spaces, conference rooms, and classrooms. The Crestron Connected certification ensures that Absen displays can be effortlessly controlled and managed in a Crestron controlled environment, and monitored through any PC or mobile device through Crestron XiO Cloud platform.

“We are thrilled to achieve Crestron Connected certification for key products in our range,” said Ruben Rengel, Vice president for global business development at Absen. “This new collaboration empowers us to deliver unparalleled flexibility and efficiency to our customers. By integrating our displays with Crestron’s powerful platform, we are creating new possibilities for businesses and other organizations to optimize their audiovisual experiences.”

The certification is particularly impactful in business settings where managing, monitoring, and controlling conference room displays and data is crucial. Crestron’s ability to oversee digital workplaces and content distribution, along with its data analytical capabilities, provides valuable insights into workspace efficiency.

Bob Bavolacco, Director of Technology Partnerships at Crestron adds, “Enabling Absen displays with the power of our Crestron Connected protocol and the XiO Cloud platform allows us to provide our mutual customers a truly native solution for device control and management – right out of the box – without any additional programming required. This provides rapid deployment and reduced dependency on AV resources to manually configure each display on a room-by-room basis.”

Absen displays with the Crestron Connected protocol offer comprehensive control, including power on/off, mode switching, and input selection, all accessible through a simple Ethernet connection. Moreover, these displays seamlessly integrate with other Crestron certified products, such as the Crestron AirMedia® solutions which provide wireless collaboration and digital signage. This helps maximizing the ROI for end users by enabling the display to also serve as a collaboration and digital signage solution when not being used in conference mode.

This certification opens doors for Absen displays in a variety of applications beyond conference rooms and classrooms (screen ratio: 16:9, 21:9, 32:9), as the company explores new opportunities to leverage the power of Crestron Connected technology.

Absen Crestron certified products

Absen C series

Absen X series

Find out more at absen.com

Australian distributor: https://nas.solutions/



