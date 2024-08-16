Absen’s Top 10 Benchmark Projects of 2024, so far!

LED manufacturer Absen have shown how innovative it can be in the first half of 2024 , adapting to market demands and forming strategic alliances with partners. Through these collaborations, benchmark projects have demonstrated outstanding performance and provided customised solutions for multiple application, including virtual production, staging and rental, retail, sports, DOOH, and more. Here’s a rundown of the ten most outstanding projects delivered globally in the first half of this year…

Trilogy Studios Shapes the New Reality

At more than 1,100 square metres, this is Absen’s biggest virtual production project to date. Trilogy Studios, in Texas and California, upgraded its virtual production studio with Absen’s PR technology. The studio’s LED volume offers pixel pitch resolutions of 1.5mm, 2.5mm, and 5.2mm from Absen’s PR Series and is painstakingly designed for virtual production. It produces outputs that are incredibly lifelike, have exceptional contrast ratios, and have unmatched colour integrity. This state-of-the-art setup revolutionises the production logic of the film and television industries while bringing the real-world shooting environment to life and enabling a realistic portrayal of what occurs on screen.

The World’s First Sports Floor Screen

The FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain was celebrated as an extraordinary sporting event, showcasing the pinnacle of athletic talent. A standout feature of this world-class competition was the groundbreaking sports floor screen, created by ASB LumiFlex in collaboration with Absen LED technology. This innovative installation is the world’s first full LED video sports floor constructed from glass, utilising Absen’s 4.8mm pixel pitch products. It has redefined the concept of sports flooring, elevating it to an unprecedented level. This event marked the beginning of numerous other high-profile events, including the NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 and the Basketball Champions League Final Four 2024.

A Poetic Stage for a Grand Ceremony

Absen NT2.9 LED displays graced the Weibo Awards Ceremony, one of China’s premier entertainment events. Exceeding all expectations, these displays not only showcased sponsor commercials but also fostered interactive participation and delivered breathtaking stage effects while transmitting live messages. Designed to create an expansive visual experience, the NT series displays were meticulously positioned throughout the stage, ensuring that every spectator enjoyed an immersive view of the stage.

Unmatched Visual Excellence at the “FREE SOUL” World Tour

The “FREE SOUL” World Tour event by Ronghao Li in Singapore featured an amazing visual show by Absen’s LYRA Series of high-transparency displays. Featuring LR 3.9mm and 7.8mm pixel pitch LED displays, this installation achieved impeccable color reproduction and ultra-wide viewing angles, crafting an immersive entertainment experience for the audience. The stage showcased a unique visual aesthetic, highlighted by the innovative open-close LED display door fabrication, further enhancing the overall spectacle.

Mastering Dynamics with Micro LED Technology

The Ultra HD KLCOB1.2 LED screen, featuring Absen’s advanced flip-chip technology, establishes a centralised information control command center at the Hubei Yihug Command Center. This high-resolution display ensures the rapid delivery of critical information, enabling monitors to respond swiftly to all dynamic updates. The result is a seamless flow of information that enhances operational efficiency and situational awareness.

Immersive Digital Showrooms, Unlocking Brand Potential

The digital technology exhibition hall is an important window for enterprise image display. The iSoftStone Showroom in China has revamped its visual experience with Absen’s 1.2mm pixel pitch LED displays. With their flexible layout and customisable features, these displays enhance the showroom’s creativity and efficiency in conveying the company’s brand image.

Unlocking the Cultural Tourism Experience by CAVE Display Solutions

Innovative CAVE display solutions are revolutionizing the theme park experience through the Phoenix Maglev Immersive Performance Project, immersing audiences in a captivating world. This cutting-edge technology enhances visual storytelling and opens a new dimension of cultural tourism, allowing visitors to embark on a mesmerizing journey through history. By seamlessly blending stunning visuals with interactive elements, guests can explore the rich heritage of the ancient city, making each visit a unique adventure that deepens their appreciation for cultural narratives.

Outdoor Ultra-HD Naked-eye 3D Screen Lights Up the City

Suzhou’s largest outdoor naked eye 3D giant screen emerges from the city. This impressive installation features a remarkable A series, 10000nit High Brightness Energy-saving LED Display. The ultra-high-definition visuals deliver an extraordinary viewing experience, captivating numerous visitors who flock to admire this incredible spectacle.

Discover Absen’s High-Definition Outdoor LED Screen at Shangrao

Absen’s cutting-edge naked-eye 3D screen is now featured at the Shangrao Game Industry Centre. Experience the brilliance of its high-definition display, boasting stunning realism and captivating visuals. Crafted with Absen’s top-tier LED display technology and a seamless double right-angle connection design, this screen seamlessly integrates with the building facade for a flawless fit. From vibrant colors to intricate details, the display brings content to life with vivid precision.

A Left Corner and a Right Curve DOOH Display

Enhancing the ambiance at the Jakarta Stock Exchange, Absen’s cutting-edge A series 10000nit High Brightness Energy-saving displays redefine visual excellence while promoting energy efficiency. These state-of-the-art LED displays seamlessly blend into the architectural design, delivering impactful messaging, captivating advertisements, and engaging content to captivate audiences.

In conclusion, Absen had a very successful first half of 2024. In the latter part of the year, they are prepared to assist with even more significant initiatives. Keep checking back for more fascinating updates and case studies!

https://www.absen.com/