Adam Hall Group appoints Link Audio as exclusive LD Systems distributor in Australia

The Adam Hall Group is further expanding its international sales network. Since March 01, 2024, Melbourne-based Link Audio has been the new distribution partner for the LD Systems pro audio brand in Australia. With this expanded partnership – Link Audio has also been responsible for the exclusive distribution of the Gravity brand since 2021 – the event technology manufacturer, headquartered in Neu-Anspach, Germany, is aiming to establish the diverse sound and sound reinforcement solutions of its pro audio brand on the continent and distribute them even more extensively.

“We are delighted to have found an exclusive distribution partner for LD Systems in Australia in Link Audio,” says Markus Jahnel, COO of the Adam Hall Group. “The retail, rental and installation market is a particular challenge simply because of Australia’s geographical size, and it plays an important role in our international endeavours. Link Audio is a dynamic and flexible company that has many years of sales experience with renowned audio brands and has also been the exclusive distributor of Gravity’s stand solutions in Australia for several years. We’re looking forward to an extended cooperation where we make LD Systems even more popular in Australia.”

Michael Jago, Managing Director at Link Audio, says: “We are delighted to be distributing LD Systems in Australia. For us, LD Systems fulfils all the criteria of a modern pro audio brand: high audio quality and development standards, user-centric designs, innovative features, and a constantly growing, perfectly coordinated portfolio. LD Systems thus enriches our existing range in a special way.”

Further information:

linkaudio.com.au

ld-systems.com

adamhall.com