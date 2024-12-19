All Saints Anglican School Bids Farewell to Mr. Wallas with a Memorable Celebration

After over 20 years of exemplary leadership, All Saints Anglican School honoured their esteemed headmaster, Patrick Wallas, with a grand farewell celebration.

Onesol Productions provided a comprehensive production package to ensure the event was a resounding success. The setup included a 5.5m wide x 3m tall VuePix Infiled AR3 series LED screen powered by Brompton processing, a complete audio package, and an elegant lighting rig featuring 24 Astera Titan Tubes, among other enhancements.

The program showcased an array of musical performances, including orchestral and big band pieces from Mr. Wallas’s tenure, creating a fitting tribute to his impactful career.

The celebration brought together staff, students, and alumni for a remarkable day and evening filled with delightful food, beverages, thrilling rides, and engaging entertainment, making it a truly unforgettable occasion.