Amber Technology to distribute Zenitel solutions in Australia and New Zealand

Amber Technology is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Zenitel, a global leader in unified critical communication solutions. Effective as of 1 November 2024, Amber Technology has been appointed as a centre of excellence (CoE) for Zenitel in the onshore markets of Australia and New Zealand.

Zenitel manufactures products under the Zenitel, ASL, Vingtor, and Stentofon brands, specialising in intercom, help points, public address, and voice alarm solutions. Zenitel is a pioneer in bringing all of these audio technologies under a unified critical communication platform. With over 100 years of experience, all Zenitel solutions are designed to help people hear, be heard, and be understood anywhere and at any time. High audio quality, reliability, robustness, and Low Mean Times Between Failure statistics (MTBFs) have made Zenitel the natural choice for applications in airports, healthcare facilities, datacenters, ports, smart cities, prisons, tertiary education institutions, retail back-of-house operations, transportation, and heavy industrial environments. In addition, Zenitel’s support shifts seamlessly between regions worldwide.

The partnership will bring Zenitel’s cutting-edge audio solutions to Amber Technology’s diverse portfolio, enhancing audio quality and interactivity across projects regardless of ambient noise levels. Zenitel’s compact and powerful public address solutions have expanded its audio leadership into versatile applications anywhere. Its video intercom technology is also poised to provide an effective supplement to traditional CCTV systems.

Amber Technology, already recognised as a leading distributor, sees this partnership as a strategic move to complement its commercial installation portfolio.

Peter Amos, managing director, Amber Technology, said, “We are pleased to welcome Zenitel’s renowned solutions to our customers in the Oceania markets. This collaboration not only enhances our commercial portfolio but also opens doors to new opportunities in our other business units, such as emergency services, high-end residential projects, apartment complexes, and various other sectors we service where Zenitel’s cutting-edge technology can make a significant impact.”

The partnership emphasises a shared commitment to innovation, security, and providing reliable communication solutions to diverse industries.

Arne Engel, vice president APAC, safety and security, BU Onshore, Zenitel, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Amber Technology. As Zenitel enters a new phase of growth and innovation, this partnership signifies a strategic step forward in expanding our presence in its dynamic markets. Amber Technology’s stellar reputation, extensive reach, and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our values. Together, we look forward to introducing and implementing Zenitel’s cutting-edge communication systems and service, revolutionising the way customers receive unified critical communications, security, and audio solutions.”