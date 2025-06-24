Benefactor Doubles Your Donation to Support Act EOFY Appeal – until 27 June or Funds Exhausted!

Support Acts’ 2025 EOFY 2025 appeal is raising funds for music workers and crew going through tough times.

In the last financial year, their social work team processed 580 applications for crisis relief support, approving over $770,000 in short term financial support to music workers battling serious medical issues, mental health concerns and other problems impacting their ability to work. These included grants to pay for funerals so music workers can be farewelled with dignity.

Their Wellbeing Helpline provided more than 2,000 hours of wellbeing counselling, with key presenting issues including anxiety, depression, burnout and career concerns.

In the last 48 hours, an anonymous donor doubled every donation to the appeal. While the funding was meant to expire when it hit $25,000, the donor was so inspired by the response, they’ve just added another $25,000 to keep the momentum going until July 27 or until the target is hit.

That means your tax-deductible donation will still be doubled – but only while this new match fund lasts.

Every dollar you give will help provide urgent crisis relief, mental health support, grocery vouchers and more to music workers doing it tough. Just like Tim, who shared:

“Support Act was a lifeline when I had to choose between paying the bills or eating – I couldn’t do both… That sense of being seen and supported made a huge difference to my wellbeing.”

This is your chance to make double the impact for people in the music industry who need it most. If you can, please support our End of Financial Year Appeal now.