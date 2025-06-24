BURNING MAN REP ANNOUNCED AS SECOND KEYNOTE OF AFIC 2025

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) has added a second keynote and a further two high profile speakers to its line-up, completing its 2025 program.

Christopher Breedlove is Burning Man’s Director of Civic Activation. He’ll deliver a keynote address exclusively via livestream on the topic of ‘the future of festivals’.

The topic will explore what makes Burning Man’s business and operational model unique, from its “gift culture” to ‘leave no trace’ policy. Additionally, Christopher will outline how the festival has continued to evolve in response to tech advancements in waste management and energy production, as well as how it has responded to recent natural weather events. Finally, Christopher will outline what he feels are the opportunities for festivals across the globe, in terms of their ability to stay viable and relevant, particularly in the wake of post-pandemic changes in consumer and ticket-buying behaviour.

“I’m honoured to be joining AFIC and sharing stories from Burning Man, and our global community. For nearly four decades, Black Rock City (our event) has served as a living laboratory — challenged by shifting climate, evolving technology and changing cultural currents like post-pandemic behaviours”, says Christopher.

“Through it all, Burning Man’s 10 Principles have offered a compass, helping us not just adapt, but reimagine what we can be. I’m looking forward to connecting with fellow producers and creators in Australia and exploring this conversation.”

Additional speakers to join the line-up include:

Stephen Wray: Director of Music and Director of the Arts, Office of Arts

Lauren Penny: Chair of Major Events Business Group – Queensland (MEBG-Q)

Lauren Penny Stephen Wray

Stephen Wray will cover off on what support is available for music festivals. He’ll also provide a brief update on the next steps of the Federal Government’s recent ‘Am I ever going to see you live again’ inquiry, as well as funding opportunities, including the Revive Live program.

Lauren Penny will be introducing the newly launched industry membership body: Major Events Business Group. The MEBG-Q has been set up specifically with the aim of advocating for Queensland-based suppliers in preparation for the 2032 Olympics and beyond!

“I’m delighted to announce that our 2025 program is now complete!”, says Carlina Ericson, founder and event director of AFIC. “I think the industry will be eager to hear from all three speakers! Each of them will offer invaluable learnings and timely updates – it’s a rare opportunity that the industry won’t want to miss!”, says Ms Ericson.

They join the existing line-up of 2025 speakers, who are as follows:

Keynote: John Rostron, CEO, Association for Independent Festivals (UK)

Government representatives:

Christen Cornell, Research Fellow and Manager, Creative Australia

The Hon. John Graham MLC, NSW Minister for Music, the Night-Time Economy and the Arts

Victoria Scott, Culture, Entertainment and Destination Events Director, Tourism & Events Queensland

Presentations, Q&As and panel discussions, featuring:

Greg Cavanagh, CEO, Gympie Music Muster

Charlie Cush, CEO, Brisbane Festival

Peter Noble, Festival Director, Bluesfest Byron Bay

Vicky Lowry, General Manager, Deni Ute Muster

Sam Pearce, Chief Operating Officer – Pacific Air Show and Co-Founder, Crafted Beer Festival

Louise Bezzina, Artistic Director, Brisbane Festival

Katie James, experienced events professional

Sylvie Maclean, Head of Commercial, Tixel

Chris Woods, Head of Partnerships, APAC, Flicket

Heidi Lenffer, Founder and Director, F.E.A.T

Aimee Davies, Founder, Mental Health Educator, Hey Mate

Travis Anderson, Sector Manager – Events Asia Pacific Region, Aggreko Event Services

Alana Hay, Founder and Managing Director, Milestone Creative

Jason Holmes, Managing Director of H2 Insurance Solutions

Badi Noble, Founder and Director of Casual Hands

Lars Brandle, AFIC MC & Head of Content at Vinyl Media

AFIC is the Asia Pacific’s leading industry meeting place for festival management personnel who deliver quality music, arts & culture, food & drink, ideas and sporting festivals.

The event takes place across 8 – 9 September at Rivershed, Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane.

The full program is now live and includes keynotes, presentations, Q&As and panel discussions from 20+ industry-leading personnel, as well as featuring a trade exhibition and networking events.

Discounted tickets are on sale now, saving delegates a generous ten per cent off the full registration price – an offer that will expire on 30 June, before prices increase.

To view the program and to buy tickets, visit www.australianfestivalconference.com.au

