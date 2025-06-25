HARMAN Professional Solutions Consolidates Audio and Video Control Distribution in Australia

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting, and control systems, announced the consolidation of its audio and video control distribution in Australia. Effective 1 August 2025, MadisonAV will become the exclusive distributor for the complete HARMAN Professional audio and video portfolio across the region. Distribution of the Martin Professional lighting portfolio will continue with Show Technology.

Consolidation of distribution in the region reflects HARMAN Professional’s heavy investment in software platforms including JBL Venue Synthesis (3D acoustic simulation software) and FLUX:: which enables the delivery of outstanding immersive experiences for a wide variety of applications including content creation, live production, installed sound and post-production. In addition, HARMAN continues to invest and innovate in its install portfolio with new products and platforms including AMX MUSE, BSS Soundweb OMNI, AVX software suite and refreshes of the JBL Control Contractor range.

“The HARMAN Professional portfolio is evolving in a way that R&D investments in new hardware and software platforms are reshaping the portfolio and our business,” said Amar Subash, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Professional APAC. “As we look to the future there are great benefits in consolidating distribution as it will allow us to leverage the full potential of the investments made to the portfolio and I’m pleased that MadisonAV will carry us forward.”

Furthermore, as a part of its commitment to customer engagement and channel support, MadisonAV is investing in a national HARMAN Experience Centre, a purpose-built space where our dealers and their customers can explore and evaluate the full spectrum of HARMAN Professional audio solutions. From the portable JBL EON, PRX and IRX PA systems, through to the SRX900 series and the premium JBL VTX line array system, the Experience Centre will allow visitors to experience these products in a controlled, acoustically optimised environment. The facility will also feature a FLUX:: immersive audio space, enabling customers to engage with advanced spatial audio production and live mixing workflows in real-time. Serving as both a demonstration hub and a training resource, the Experience Centre will support resellers, installers, consultants and end-users with hands-on learning, system comparisons, and application-based sessions that span music, performance, AV integration and broadcast.

“We’re proud to deepen our relationship with HARMAN and deliver even more value to the Australian market,” said Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV. “We’ve enjoyed five strong years supporting the growth of HARMAN’s install AV and tour products, so it’s rewarding for our team to be entrusted with this expanded portfolio. We’ll provide consistent access to the full HARMAN Professional portfolio, backed by expert technical support, local stock, a national repair centre, and responsive customer service. Our investment and recruitment of a specialised retail team will complement our well-established capabilities, ensuring that whether you’re fitting out a venue or supplying a portable PA system, you’ll get the same trusted experience and support from MadisonAV.”

Subash goes on to acknowledge CMI Music & Audio’s work they have done on behalf of the HARMAN brands over the years.

“Initially starting as the distributor for AKG, CMI went on to represent our full retail portfolio, powered line arrays and tunnel solutions,” he said. “The CMI team have ensured that a wide variety of customers from musicians, content creators, rental companies, venues and even road tunnels have benefited from investing in our iconic brands and technologies. We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the entire CMI team for all their contributions and for the mutual success that we shared together.”

“Our association with HARMAN over the last few years has been a significant driver in the success of the CMI Music & Audio distribution business,” said Fiona Brown, Managing Director, CMI Music & Audio. “Synergistically our businesses are evolving towards differing paths, and we were glad to be part of HARMAN brands journey up to this point. The consolidation to MadisonAV is one that aligns with our long term business strategy, and we are confident in MadisonAV’s ability to take the brands forward in our market. We would like to emphatically thank all HARMAN customers and dealers for their support and to HARMAN for the honour of representing their leading brands in Australia.”

HARMAN, CMI Music and Audio and MadisonAV are working together to ensure a smooth transition and to ensure that customers can continue to excite audiences and elevate experiences with HARMAN’s iconic brands. At the upcoming Integrate show in Sydney, HARMAN Professional will be showcasing the latest additions to their install portfolio as well as presenting an immersive experience powered by JBL Professional and FLUX:: Spat Revolution.

For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

Learn more at www.madisonav.com.au