Amber Technology’s Flagship AV Showcase tour April – June 2023

The Amber Technology Integrated Solutions Commercial team are pleased to be visiting all Australian mainland capital cities with their Flagship AV Showcase tour April – June 2023.

Each session will include the launch of LEA Professional, plus an overview of the Sonance Professional and RTI control ranges. They will also have highlights from their product categories:

Audio – LEA Professional, Renkus-Heinz and Sonance Professional

– LEA Professional, Renkus-Heinz and Sonance Professional Vision – Digital Projection, Optoma and Newline Interactive

Digital Projection, Optoma and Newline Interactive Unified Communications – Xilica, WolfVision, AVer and Yamaha

Xilica, WolfVision, AVer and Yamaha Control – RTI and KASTA

RTI and KASTA Network AV – Bluesound Professional, Wyrestorm and Barix

ADELAIDE – April 27 and 28

Location:The Function at the Beachouse

Address: The Function Level 3, 4 Colley Terrace Glenelg, SA 5045

Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces

PERTH – May 9 and 10

Location: Swan River Hotel

Address: 1 Epsom Avenue, Ascot WA 6104

Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces

SYDNEY – May 23 and 24

Location: Rydges Parramatta

Address: 116 James Ruse Drive, Rosehill NSW 2142

Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces

BRISBANE – June 6 to 8

Location: Colmslie Hotel

Address: Corner Wynnum & Junction Roads Morningside QLD, 4170

Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces

MELBOURNE – June 20 to 22

Location: Amber Technology Office

Address: Unit 6, 17 Helen Street Heidelberg West, VIC 3081

Parking: street parking available

Link to register: Flagship AV Showcase – Registration page (ambertech.com.au)