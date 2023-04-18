News

19 Apr 2023

Amber Technology’s Flagship AV Showcase tour April – June 2023

The Amber Technology Integrated Solutions Commercial team are pleased to be visiting all Australian mainland capital cities with their Flagship AV Showcase tour April – June 2023.

Each session will include the launch of LEA Professional, plus an overview of the Sonance Professional and RTI control ranges. They will also have highlights from their product categories: 

  • Audio – LEA Professional, Renkus-Heinz and Sonance Professional
  • Vision – Digital Projection, Optoma and Newline Interactive
  • Unified Communications – Xilica, WolfVision, AVer and Yamaha
  • Control – RTI and KASTA
  • Network AV – Bluesound Professional, Wyrestorm and Barix

ADELAIDE – April 27 and 28

Location:The Function at the Beachouse
Address: The Function Level 3, 4 Colley Terrace Glenelg, SA 5045
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces 

PERTH – May 9 and 10

Location: Swan River Hotel
Address: 1 Epsom Avenue, Ascot WA 6104
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces 

SYDNEY – May 23 and 24

Location: Rydges Parramatta
Address: 116 James Ruse Drive, Rosehill NSW 2142
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces 

BRISBANE – June 6 to 8

Location: Colmslie Hotel
Address: Corner Wynnum & Junction Roads Morningside QLD, 4170
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces 

MELBOURNE – June 20 to 22

Location: Amber Technology Office
Address: Unit 6, 17 Helen Street Heidelberg West, VIC 3081
Parking: street parking available

Link to register: Flagship AV Showcase – Registration page (ambertech.com.au)

