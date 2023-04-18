Amber Technology’s Flagship AV Showcase tour April – June 2023

Subscribe to CX E-News
The Amber Technology Integrated Solutions Commercial team are pleased to be visiting all Australian mainland capital cities with their Flagship AV Showcase tour April – June 2023.
Each session will include the launch of LEA Professional, plus an overview of the Sonance Professional and RTI control ranges. They will also have highlights from their product categories:
- Audio – LEA Professional, Renkus-Heinz and Sonance Professional
- Vision – Digital Projection, Optoma and Newline Interactive
- Unified Communications – Xilica, WolfVision, AVer and Yamaha
- Control – RTI and KASTA
- Network AV – Bluesound Professional, Wyrestorm and Barix
ADELAIDE – April 27 and 28
Location:The Function at the Beachouse
Address: The Function Level 3, 4 Colley Terrace Glenelg, SA 5045
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces
PERTH – May 9 and 10
Location: Swan River Hotel
Address: 1 Epsom Avenue, Ascot WA 6104
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces
SYDNEY – May 23 and 24
Location: Rydges Parramatta
Address: 116 James Ruse Drive, Rosehill NSW 2142
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces
BRISBANE – June 6 to 8
Location: Colmslie Hotel
Address: Corner Wynnum & Junction Roads Morningside QLD, 4170
Parking: Complimentary on-site car spaces
MELBOURNE – June 20 to 22
Location: Amber Technology Office
Address: Unit 6, 17 Helen Street Heidelberg West, VIC 3081
Parking: street parking available
Link to register: Flagship AV Showcase – Registration page (ambertech.com.au)
