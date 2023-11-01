Amy Shark, Budjerah and Jimmy Barnes show their act of support for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Music charity, Support Act, has announced another star-studded line-up of Ambassadors for its annual fundraiser, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, on Thursday 30 November.

Lead ambassadors Amy Shark, Budjerah and Jimmy Barnes are joined by a raft of famous faces of Australian music, radio and stage who have all thrown their support behind the day including Alex Lahey, Baker Boy, Bryce and Concetta (triple j), Busby Marou, Charlie Collins, Client Liaison, Dale Tanner, Fiona Horne, Gretta Ray, Hevenshe, Jet, Josh Pyke, May-A, Monica Trapaga, Peach PRC, Randy Feltface, Veronique Serrett, Voyager, William Barton and inaugural crew ambassadors Christian McBride and Juliana Vieira (Yellow Beanie).

Amy Shark says: “Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is such a special day and I’m so honoured to be an ambassador this year. November 30 is a day where we can all rally together, show our support of Aussie music and raise much-needed funds for Support Act who do amazing work for artists, crew and music workers across the industry.”

Amy Shark and Budjerah

They’re featured in this year’s emotive Community Service Announcement, produced by Mushroom Creative House, which includes a stunning re-recording of INXS’s iconic ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

The video, filmed at City Recital Hall in Eora/Sydney, highlights the many people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring Aussie music to life and who, in times of need, can access help from Support Act through funds raised from Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.

Dale Tanner and Jenna McDougall

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is a day of fun and awareness held during Ausmusic Month to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for Support Act, which provides short term financial relief, mental health and wellbeing support for musicians, managers, crew and music workers across all genres of music. It’s supported by ARIA, triple j, Heaps Normal, Gildan Brands and AAMI, who will be matching up to $40k in donations from Thursday 9 November.

Music lovers across Australia can get involved by simply wearing an Ausmusic T-Shirt and making a donation.

Jimmy Barnes

For those who don’t have a t-shirt already, a limited number of Premium T-Shirts from 18 incredible Aussie artists and designers are still available to purchase for $50 with 100% of proceeds going to Support Act, thanks to the support of Love Police and Gildan Brands.

A wide range of merch partners are also onboard in a brand new merch store launching today including 24Hundred, Artist First, Bad Apples Music, Bamboozld, Black Rebel Heart, Clothing The Gaps, CrewCare, High Tees, Jungle Merchandise, Love Police, Merch Fan, On Repeat, Sound Merch, Sound of Vinyl, Vicious Threads, Warner Music and more. All will be donating a percentage of t-shirt sales to the campaign.

Clive MIller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “This year’s campaign for Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is our most exciting yet, and we thank Mushroom Creative House and all of the incredible artists who helped to make this vision come to life.

“We know all too well that in music, every little bit matters, so this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on Thursday 30 November, we ask anyone who loves Aussie music to show their act of support by wearing an Aussie music t-shirt and making a donation so that we can continue our crucial work supporting the fabric of the music industry.”

Juliana Vieira

Music lovers and businesses can also get involved in the day by signing up to fundraise with their friends/family/workplace. Over 270 fundraisers and 79 teams have already registered and teams leading the charge this year include APRA AMCOS, Alberts, Powderworkers, ASM Global and Sound As Ever.

A wide range of venues and businesses are also on board with over 130 events across the country this year, which can be seen via the new Gig Guide on the website.

Anyone taking part in the day is asked to share the Ausmusic T-Shirt love on social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging @supportact @triple_j @aria_official @heapsnormal @gildanbrandsaustralia @aami_insurance.

To find out more and get involved in this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.