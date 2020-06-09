Antari AG-1500



Antari has released the AG-1500 high output Disinfection Fog Machine. With a high output vertical blast, the machine can spread fog and quickly fill a room. Paired with FLD or FLV Antibacterial Solution, the fog can reach everywhere and form a protective layer on objects in the fogged space. The layer inhibits the growth of bacteria providing a more hygienic and safer living, working, or entertainment environment. AG-1500 is designed for large areas like banks, post offices, libraries, theatres, and concert halls. Its built-in six duration settings allow users to set output times based on the target area size.





Contact:

Edwards Sound Systems

edwardsnz.co.nz or (09) 571 0551





AG-1500









