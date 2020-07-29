Astera For Floating Lotus Yoga Streaming





Nalini Tebbey owns and runs Floating Lotus, a thriving yoga studio based in Helensvale, Gold Coast, Australia, offering a busy weekly schedule of 41 yoga, pilates and meditation classes.





Recently, helping to create a harmonious ambience in the studio have been six Astera Titan Tubes. The business had just moved into a beautiful and tranquil new premises with large windows, lots of incoming natural light and panoramic views, a fully conducive environment for relaxation and concentration, when the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdown meant the doors had to be temporarily closed to the public.

Ever resourceful, Nalini started streaming her classes. While perfect for live sessions, the Studio space needed additional lighting to keep up the quality and style associated with Floating Lotus. Nalini wanted her broadcasts to look polished and professional, and Astera Titan tubes were recommended, and then sourced from the ULA Group, Astera’s Australian distributor.

Advertisement

“I needed good skin tones and lighting that added a subtle glow, not too harsh, just a very nice quality of light,” explained Nalini. Titan Tubes were also a great solution as they come with so many different rigging and fixing options, out of which she is using the floor stands to mount them on.





Astera Titan Tubes on floor stands

They are lightweight, easily manoeuvrable and being battery-powered eliminate the need for cabling, while they can be easily controlled from Nalini’s phone using the Astera App – fast, intuitive, and fuss-free. Six Titan Tubes are placed in an arc on the floor around Nalini for a typical streaming session and she dials in a warm, tungsten white ambience using the App, which looks ideal on camera.

This neat installation is further enhanced by the elegant appearance of the Titan Tubes themselves, which look comfortable in the geometry of the yoga space. From some camera angles the lights are on show, so the aesthetics of the fixtures themselves were also important.





the lights are on show so the aesthetics of the fixtures are important

Nalini has not needed to dip into any of the many colours and effects, the different CT whites alone have been enough to generate the atmospheric variances required for the different disciplines. Yoga and meditation need lower levels of warmer light while Pilates lends itself to more vibrancy and a cooler, crisper colour temperature.

Keeping her business running via streaming and social media during the lockdown has been crucial, comments Nalini. Classes resumed on Saturday June 6 with reduced numbers, so streaming additional sessions to meet demand is still an option.









Photos courtesy Floating Lotus









CX Magazine – July 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au





















© VCS Creative Publishing







