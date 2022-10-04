Astera Illuminates the Immersive ‘Let Us Dance’ Experience

GSD Productions used their Astera PixelBricks to illuminate the Government House Ballroom in Perth for the exciting immersive concert experience, ‘Let Us Dance’.

The original production by HIP Company reimagines the Baroque dance suite with a contemporary twist in a visually stunning show, which has been a massive hit this season.

48 Astera PixelBricks were spaced out throughout the ballroom, lighting up the beautiful architecture of the venue as well as enhancing the special atmosphere of the unique performance.

“The Astera product allows us to be able to deploy a lighting system in about 30 minutes, all cable free,” comments Alex Spartalis, Project Manager of GSD Productions. They have been using their Astera PixelBricks on many different projects, including music videos, concerts and event lighting.