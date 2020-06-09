The first colour-tunable LED bulb for professional film, stage and event productions. No bigger than a normal LED bulb, it contains a CRMX receiver as well as RF and Bluetooth modules for the AsteraApp. It can be powered via lamp socket or with a standard power bank. Thanks to its Titan LED engine it displays precise colours and white tones with ultrahigh CRI and TLCI.
Contact:
ULA Group
www.ulagroup.com or (09) 889 3363
Astera NYX Bulb
