Astera NYX Bulb



The first colour-tunable LED bulb for professional film, stage and event productions. No bigger than a normal LED bulb, it contains a CRMX receiver as well as RF and Bluetooth modules for the AsteraApp. It can be powered via lamp socket or with a standard power bank. Thanks to its Titan LED engine it displays precise colours and white tones with ultrahigh CRI and TLCI.





