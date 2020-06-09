New Gear

9 Jun 2020

Astera NYX Bulb


The first colour-tunable LED bulb for professional film, stage and event productions. No bigger than a normal LED bulb, it contains a CRMX receiver as well as RF and Bluetooth modules for the AsteraApp. It can be powered via lamp socket or with a standard power bank. Thanks to its Titan LED engine it displays precise colours and white tones with ultrahigh CRI and TLCI.

Contact
ULA Group
www.ulagroup.com or (09) 889 3363

Astera NYX Bulb



Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Riedel MediorNet
9 Jun 2020
Maxell MPJU4001 and MPJW401E
9 Jun 2020
Highlite TCYC-7 Cyclorama
9 Jun 2020

Latest jobs

Marketing Coordinator
6 May 2020
Audio-visual/Technical Systems Designer in Melbourne
13 Mar 2020
Head of Audio/Production Manager
3 Mar 2020
View all jobs