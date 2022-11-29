for Drapht and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Australian multi ARIA-award winning MC Drapht has recently released his new music video ‘Jimmy Recard’, featuring the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

GSD Productions were appointed to supply the lighting production for the video recording, which was set up and shot at the Perth Concert Hall. They utilised 32 Astera PixelBricks and 16 Astera TitanTubes, spaced across the entire set to provide both direct and mood lighting.

“They are such great fixtures”, comments Alex Spartalis, Project Manager of GSD Productions. “Our team loves working with Astera technology. They are so easy to deploy and operate and they provide perfect lighting for gigs like this, when you need to be flexible with positioning your light sources, and precise with the colours for cameras”.

The music video features the award-winning West Australian Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jen Winley, playing music composed and arranged by Joshua Davis.

‘Jimmy Recard’ is the first single released from Drapht’s third album ‘Brothers Grimm’. The video clip was filmed by Christian Kennedy, directed by Steve Browne and edited by Drapht.