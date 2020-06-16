ATEN ANZ Recruits New Distributor to Drive AV Growth

ATEN Australia and New Zealand, one of the well-established vendors in the AV/IT market, are pleased to announce their new partnership with Exertis ProAV Australia. The leading KVM manufacturer has signed a distribution contract with Exertis ProAV Australia with the strategic aim to expand its AV market share in Australia and New Zealand.

Exertis ProAV Australia is owned by Stampede and parent company DCC Technology, which is one of Europe’s largest and fastest growing value-added AV distributors. Exertis ProAV Australia will distribute ATEN’s broad range of AV products, including their advanced Video Distribution, Collaboration Technology and Control Systems.

“This partnership with Exertis ProAV Australia is one of the key steps in our expanding strategy in the Australia and New Zealand AV market,” says Wesley Wong, Director of ATEN Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

“Exertis ProAV Australia is a new name in the local market but we believe with the strong global network and support, they will make our professional AV solutions more accessible to new clients in different vertical markets including retail, commercial spaces, healthcare and educations.”

Commenting on the appointment, Exertis ProAV Australia President & CEO Kevin Kelly noted that, “For more than 40 years ATEN has stood at the intersection of where AV and IT meet and provided customers across a broad range of markets with solutions that help customers to make better connections. The addition of ATEN to our portfolio of best-in-class brands provides our resellers with an opportunity to offer their customers a complete range of integrated connectivity and management solutions that deliver world-class performance and reliability.”

Exertis ProAV Australia General Manager Nick Cocks said that, “ATEN offers innovative connectivity, professional AV and green energy solutions for consumers, small/home offices (SOHO), small to medium sized businesses (SMB) and enterprise customers. Our team looks forward to helping ATEN achieve all of their long-term business development goals across all of the verticals they serve.”

About Exertis ProAV Australia

Exertis ProAV Australia, part of Stampede and Exertis ProAV, is a forward looking, industry-leading provider of integrated commercial audiovisual solutions and support services to a broad range of resellers engaged in meeting the needs of end-user customers across a broad range of verticals markets that include education, retail, hospitality, corporate, government, venues, security and information technology. The solutions we design, sell and support benefit people who use them every day in their home, office or whilst on the move.

More than simply a distributor of products, Exertis ProAV Australia provides its vendor partners with integrated go-to-market sales and business development strategies that include initial consultation, system design and configuration, installation support, end-user facing event marketing and ongoing training and general education support through Exertis University. To learn more visit exertisaustralia.com.

About Exertis

Exertis is a leading route-to-market and supply chain partner for established and emerging technology brands across consumer, business and enterprise, and a wholly owned subsidiary of parent company DCC PLC, a FTSE 100 company. After 38 years of profitability Exertis continues to outperform the market, achieving revenues of £3.631billion in FY2019. Stampede (www.stampedeglobal.com) is the global ProAV brand of the DCC technology division and is the industry leading value-added distributor of integrated AV/IT technology solutions that help resellers meet the expanding technology needs of end-user customers in dozens of commercial vertical markets in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, India, Latin America, the Middle East, Scandinavia, South Africa, and the United States through a global network of nearly 20,000 resellers.

About ATEN: Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN is an AV/IT connectivity and management solutions provider with more than 40-year experience in technology sector. ATEN has a broad product range and solutions portfolio, covering AV and IT convergence with sales offices and R&D centres presence globally.



