AtlasIED now stocking in Australia for fast delivery

AtlasIED, a global electronics manufacturer providing comprehensive audio, communications, and security solutions for commercial markets, announces that it is now stocking products at its Australian warehousing facility. This provides AtlasIED’s distributor Production Audio Video Technology (PAVT) quicker access to solutions that serve its dealer base in Australia and New Zealand, resulting in drastically reduced shipping time and cost. The streamlined procurement of products leverages the continued globalization of the AtlasIED brand and provides integrators in Australia and New Zealand a convenient local source of quality products.



Effective immediately, integrators will have local availability of some of AtlasIED’s most common products. Products will be stocked and shipped directly from AtlasIED’s Australian warehouse. PAVT will continue to provide dealers with installation guidance and technical support.



With more than 30 years of experience supporting the needs of professional audio, video, and security integrators in Australia and New Zealand, PAVT will help AtlasIED broaden its position as a leading global manufacturer of audio and security systems to markets including healthcare, corporate, education, and retail.



“PAVT has developed close connections and deep-seated relationships with some of the top audio and security dealers in Australia and New Zealand and supports them through ongoing technical training and service. Now that AtlasIED is stocking products, PAVT can serve their dealers even better through quicker, more affordable delivery of products,” says Samuel Dennison, managing director at AtlasIED Australia. “It’s important to the growing success of AtlasIED to have the backing and support by a distributor with outstanding expertise and knowledge of audio and security technology, plus the ability to source products efficiently.”



“PAVT is very excited to be able to streamline access to AtlasIED products for our dealers. AtlasIED is a brand that we have always respected, and their innovative solutions and a wide range of products bring tremendous value to our customers,” adds Graeme Stevenson, owner of PAVT. “We aim to deliver simple solutions to our customer’s problems and the seamless integration of the AtlasIED portfolio is geared to do just that.”



To learn more about AtlasIED go to www.atlasied.com, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information about PAVT, visit www.av-iq.com.au/avcat/ctl12712/index.cfm.