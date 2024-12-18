AU Music Productions Provides a full ACME Lighting Rig for Xavier Rudd Freedom Sessions

Xavier Rudd has returned to Australian stages off the back of his hugely successful North American and European tours.

AU Music Productions were appointed to deliver stage designs and production for his show at the HOTA Outdoor stage in late November.

Part of his Freedom Session Tour 2024, Xavier Rudd wowed the crowds with his exceptional musical talents during the unforgettable night, performing the most intricate solo show of his career.

The Production Manager Luke Woods, along with the AU Music team, specified the ACME lighting rig for the show, which allowed for great flexibility to provide different looks and feels throughout the show. The lighting rig consisted of 16x MANA Profiles, 18x Oxozone Wash / Beam fixtures, 10x Acme Energy Spots Pro, 8x Pageant 300ZR Washes and 15x Eyeflash Blinders. The show was designed and operated by Paul Shillito.

The highly energetic show saw Rudd playing multiple instruments and fusing complex live looping and soundscapes throughout his tracks, performing timeless classics and exciting new sounds.

Xavier Rudd’s EP Freedom Sessions was created during a particularly unique period… and is a celebration of the blessing of ‘freedom’ – “a simple state of being that we all should have the right to exist in”.