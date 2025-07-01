Onesol Productions Makes Waves at the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials

Onesol Productions once again delivered an elite production for the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, with cutting-edge VuePix Infiled LED technology leading the charge.

Hosted at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide from 9 -14 June, this year’s trials saw Onesol transform the venue into a broadcast-ready arena. A commanding VuePix Infiled AR Series LED screen – spanning 9m wide by 3m tall – provided a dynamic backdrop as Australia’s top athletes battled for their place on the Dolphins Swim Team, bound for the World Aquatics Championships and World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.

Airing live in prime time on Channel 9, the event showcased the intensity and precision of world-class competition to a national audience. With the Dolphins coming off a dominant Olympic campaign – racking up seven gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals – this year’s trials were more than a selection event; they were a statement of intent.

Onesol Productions is proud to continue raising the bar for live sport production in Australia.