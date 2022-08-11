Auckland Museum chooses all-new Epson projector solutions

Auckland Museum tells the story of New Zealand, its place in the Pacific, and its people. The Museum is a war memorial for the province of Auckland and holds one of New Zealand’s top three heritage libraries. It has pre-eminent Māori and Pacific collections, significant natural history resources and major social and military history collections, as well as decorative arts and pictorial collections. Recently the museum upgraded and replaced all of its projectors and for that they turned to Epson NZ.

Auckland Museum’s Manager of Audio Visual, Liam Brown, explained, “Auckland Museum was given a demo of some new Epson projectors by a sales representative from one of our purchasing partners. The Epson products far outperformed the previous brand we have predominantly used at the Museum and thus, we began using Epson for all of our new projects going forward.”

Auckland Museum had a very strict and comprehensive list of requirements as far as new projectors were concerned.

Brown added, “The new projectors had to be cost effective, sustainable and reliable. They also had to fit some specific size and weight requirements. I’m happy to say the Epson projectors did all of the above.”

When their assessment was complete Auckland Museum purchased projectors from almost all of Epson’s ranges including their large venue L series through to the smaller EB series and several from the Epson EV series.

Brown said, “The wide range of budgets, installation limitations and image quality requirements mean that we have to select each projector for its purpose. We use our new Epson projectors for everything from projection mapping in galleries to high quality cinema-style in our auditorium and everything in between including temporary exhibitions and event use.”



The biggest factor in the Auckland Museum projection workflow concerns matching the various constraints of their gallery or event space with the projector that fits their budget and requirements.

Brown continued, “We have a large scale, long design process that includes budget setting, expectation setting and making sure a product exists that can do the job. So far, looking back to previous interactions with our previous brand’s representatives and products we are seeing a massive improvement in one of our top metrics – reliability. Epson NZ also deals with any issues in record time and this is another major improvement.”

It’s clear that Epson’s new projector technology and solutions give Auckland Museum an edge it has never previously enjoyed.

Liam Brown concluded, “Epson’s ever-shrinking form-factor to make projection more discreet but still packing in more features has been impressive over the past few years as our projects and use-cases have developed. In terms of Epson’s products, service and support overall, we give them 10/10 so far. We have had great support, great pricing and have built a great relationship with some of the Epson NZ team.”