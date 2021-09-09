Audinate Webinar: Dante over distance with the Blue Note Entertainment Group

JPRO, authorised reseller of Dante Domain Manager software and AVIO adapters in NZ, invites you to learn more about the power of Dante at this exciting event. See the power of Dante across 3 locations, 1200km, multiple audio streams and Dante AV video links.

Over the last year, Audinate, the Blue Note Entertainment Group (of the iconic Blue Note Jazz Clubs) and Peltrix (an integration firm) collaborated on an industry-first demonstration for long-distance, networked audio-video links. In June of 2021, they demonstrated their solution linking three locations up to 1200 kilometres apart with multiple streams of Dante audio and Dante AV video links.

In this demonstration, system latency was so low, musicians were able to comfortably play together as if they were in the same room. No click tracks or guides were used, and timing was natural for performers. Dante AV played an important part in the demo, allowing musicians to see each other, taking visual cues, read body language and engaging with each other seamlessly. The products used are all commercially available today.

JPRO invites you to join Audinate for a discussion on the making of this demonstration with the key players behind it, offering their unique perspective and lessons learned. See clips from the bands, hear perspective from the musicians and learn how soon this demonstration could be a reality for you.

The webinar takes place on 14th September at 11:00 am Eastern Daylight Time – which is 15th September 3am NZST. If you’re a night owl keen for the live event, you may join Audinate then, alternatively there will be a recording of the session sent to everyone who registers after it has aired. Register for the event here.

JPRO is an authorised reseller of Dante Domain Manager software and AVIO adapters and offers NZ based Dante training and solutions. Please contact JPRO for information on your Dante networked solution.