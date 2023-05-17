Audio Visual Distributors and the New ENTECH Road Show

(Pic – AVD’s Elkie van Zyls at ENTECH 2022)

Audio Visual Distributors (AVD) are importers and distributors of specialist AV products headquartered in The Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, with offices around the continent and in New Zealand. Their brand portfolio includes integration staples like ClearOne conferencing, AVPro Edge AVoIP distribution, Cleerline optical fiber, Barco ClickShare collaboration, Absen LED displays, and Marshall cameras.

At ENTECH Roadshow 2023, AVD and the team, headed by Director Elkie van Zyl, will be on tour showcasing their wares to the expanded audience drawn to the show, with its renewed focus on AV integrators and engineering consultants.

“AVD has always had a range of products that fit across a number of vertical markets,” explains Elkie, “and we initially joined ENTECH Roadshow to showcase our solutions for rental and staging. What we’ve found since, is that there’s an enormous amount of crossover between traditional AV and the production market, and, as such, ENTECH has worked really well for us.”

AVD will be showcasing AVPro Edge’s MXNet AVoIP ecosystem and their ‘no BS’ 10-year warranty. With preconfigured network switch solutions, MXNet makes setting up large AVoIP networks easy, without needing a degree in IT. Add in signal distribution via AVD’s Cleerline fiber, input from Marshall cameras and ClearOne beamforming microphones, through to output courtesy of Absen’s huge range of LED products, and AVD carry a solution for any size integration project.

“We love seeing our integrators and consultants at ENTECH,” relates Elkie. “Because the show is quite different to a large, centrally located trade show, we find it has a much more relaxed atmosphere. We’ve found the atmosphere translates into refreshing, open, and honest conversations with customers, particularly those with AV consultants. People seem to bring a different, more open mind-set to ENTECH, which leads to great discussions and more ‘aha!’ moments, when they realise they’ve found something new and useful to their business.”

