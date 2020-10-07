



AudioPressBox have released a range of new media splits featuring Dante inputs. The APB-112 SB-D and APB-112 OW-D are standalone devices with twelve individual transformer isolated switch selectable mic/line outputs. The SB variant is designed for portable applications with a Neutrik EtherCon input, whilst the OW version is designed for permanent installations. Both units can be PoE powered for single cable functionality.



AudioPressBox has also released three rack mounted Dante equipped models. The APB-D116 R-D and the APB-D216 R-D are both 2 rack units high and feature both Dante and analog audio inputs with adjustable input level. The 116 has a single input, while the 216 has two inputs, each with switch selectable high pass filter and Compressor/Limiter. Both units provide sixteen individually selectable mic/line outputs which are galvanically (transformer) isolated, along with capacity to drive additional output extenders. The APB-D200 R-D is an input and drive module, again featuring two analog or Dante inputs, high pass filtering and Compressor Limiter. This unit then features four outputs, each designed to feed an extender device for a total of up to 48 individually selectable galvanically (transformer) isolated mic/line outputs.





The P.A. People www.papeople.com.au or +61 (0) 2 8755 8700

















