Australian Broadcast Exhibition and Conference (ABE) 2024 Announced

The Australian Broadcast Exhibition and Conference (ABE), the largest and most influential industry trade show for media professionals in Australia and New Zealand, is set to take place in October this year. This highly anticipated event will showcase the latest and most innovative technology solutions in media production and delivery, offering unparalleled opportunities for industry professionals to learn, connect, and grow.

Event Details:

Date: 22-24 October, 2024

22-24 October, 2024 Location: Royal Randwick Racecourse, Sydney

Royal Randwick Racecourse, Sydney Cost: Admission to both the Exhibition and Conference is free

Admission to both the Exhibition and Conference is free Website: abeshow.com

Exhibition Highlights

The ABE exhibition will feature over 20 leading industry suppliers, providing attendees with the unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge technologies through live demonstrations. Key applications covered include:

AI-driven media production solutions

Virtual production

Live production

Video over IP technology

Cloud-based production and broadcasting

Media asset management and automation

4K sportscasting technology

Some of the exhibitors at ABE 2024 include

Amagi: Specialises in cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions for TV platforms, supporting over 800 content brands and 3800+ channel deliveries globally.

Specialises in cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions for TV platforms, supporting over 800 content brands and 3800+ channel deliveries globally. Blackmagic Design: Known for high-quality video editing products, digital film cameras, and live production switchers, with a significant presence in the film and television industries.

Known for high-quality video editing products, digital film cameras, and live production switchers, with a significant presence in the film and television industries. Eizo: Renowned for high-end monitor solutions catering to broadcasting, post-production, and medical imaging sectors.

Renowned for high-end monitor solutions catering to broadcasting, post-production, and medical imaging sectors. LiveU: Offers cloud live production solutions and new tech advancements, focusing on remote production and reducing live production costs through innovative cloud-based services.

Offers cloud live production solutions and new tech advancements, focusing on remote production and reducing live production costs through innovative cloud-based services. Panasonic: Provides cutting-edge broadcasting equipment and AV solutions, including 4K cameras and advanced production tools.

Provides cutting-edge broadcasting equipment and AV solutions, including 4K cameras and advanced production tools. Sony: Exhibiting new products like the ultra-low latency NXL-ME80 LAN/WAN Media Edge Processor and 4K HDR master reference monitor, enhancing broadcast quality and efficiency.

Exhibiting new products like the ultra-low latency NXL-ME80 LAN/WAN Media Edge Processor and 4K HDR master reference monitor, enhancing broadcast quality and efficiency. Vizrt: A leader in real-time 3D graphics, virtual studio, and augmented reality tools, offering solutions that enhance visual storytelling for broadcasters.

For more details, visit the ABE Exhibition page.

Conference Sessions

The ABE conference will host sessions led by industry specialists, giving attendees the opportunity to hear about innovative applications of new technologies and discover how they are transforming the industry. They’ll earn practical strategies and insights on how to apply what you learn to real-world media production requirements, enhancing workflows and projects.

Registration

Attendance is free of charge, but spaces are limited. Attendees should register now to secure their spot. Register for the Australian Broadcast Exhibition and Conference and be part of the future of media production and delivery.

For more information and to register, visit abeshow.com.

About ABE

Originally launched over two decades ago to support the technology conference of industry body Free TV, the Australian Broadcast Exhibition and Conference (ABE) is the premier event for media professionals in Australia and New Zealand, dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations in media production and delivery. ABE brings together industry leaders, experts, and technology suppliers to create a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and discovering the future of media.