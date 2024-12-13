AUSTRALIAN FESTIVAL INDUSTRY CONFERENCE RETURNS IN 2025

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) will return again in 2025 across 8-9 September at Rivershed in Brisbane.

AFIC is the only conference in Australia dedicated exclusively to servicing the thousands of festival industry professionals that produce quality music, arts and culture, food and drink, “intellectual and ideas” and sporting festivals.

Carlina Ericson

“I’m pleased to announce that AFIC will be returning once again, to bring the industry back together for a fourth edition!”, says Carlina Ericson, AFIC founder and event director.

It will be the first time that AFIC is held on Meanjin country, in Brisbane, Queensland, giving South-East Queenslanders in particular, a prime opportunity at attending the event.

Further, the event’s founder and event director said the break in 2024 proved to be useful and reinforced the need to hold the event every second year.

“It’s been great to have a break during 2024. I took the opportunity to get out and attend some amazing festivals across the country, including Tamworth Country Music Festival, Meatstock at Sydney Showground, Bluesfest Byron Bay, The Gum Ball in NSW’s Hunter Valley, Glenreagh Timber Festival in country NSW and Blues on Broadbeach on the stunning Gold Coast!

“I met some amazing contacts along the way and was able to see first-hand what’s going on in the industry right now. It’s clear that the industry is still facing a number of key issues, which therefore reinforces the need for AFIC to return”, says Ms Ericson.

While the conference program will be formally unveiled next year, AFIC 2025 is set to include:

Keynotes

Presentations from some of Australia’s industry-leading professionals

A special Q&A with Greg Cavanagh, CEO of Gympie Music Muster

Panel discussions

Presentations by four new cutting-edge products and services to hit the Australian market

Two networking functions

Trade exhibition

Greg Cavanagh – CEO – Gympie Music Muster

In 2023, a record 150+ people travelled to Luna Park Sydney across 30-31 August to attend AFIC’s third event. The event pulled delegates from across Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. A range of private, not-for-profit and public sector festival organisers attended the event, as well as suppliers, grant providers and educational institutions.

To be kept up-to-date with key event announcements, sign up for event updates via www.australianfestivalconference.com.au

2023 Speakers

Rhoda Roberts – AFIC 2023

Keynotes

Rhoda Roberts AO – Creative Director, Parrtjima Festival and First Nations Advisor, AGB Events

Anthony Bastic AM – CEO & Creative Director, AGB Events

Additional speakers

Samantha Palmer – General Manager Visitor Economy and Client Programs, AUSTRADE

The Hon. John Graham, MLC – NSW Minister for the Arts; Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy; Minister for Jobs and Tourism

Berish Bilander – CEO, Green Music Australia

Greg Donavan – Managing Director, Outback Music Festival Group

Ashleigh O’Gara – Event Manager, Ability Fest (Untitled Group)

Caitlin McNaughton – Manager, Research and Insights, Patternmakers

Andrew Macarthur – Managing Director, Clean Vibes and City Return and Earn

Shannon Green – Senior Manager, Business Development, Sydney Showground (Royal Agricultural Society of NSW)

Liz Martin – CEO, Accessible Arts

Sally Porteous – Managing Director, Red Lanyard & The Event Planners Workshop; Founder, Event Managers Network

Lisa Dowsett – Head of Events & Partnerships, Northern Beaches Council

Jake Challenor – CEO & Co-Founder, Sound Story

Alana Hay – Founder and Managing Director, Milestone Creative

Roderick van Gelder – Crowd Safety Consultant, Event Safety Institute Australia

Jason Holmes – Managing Director, H2 Insurance Solutions

Jessica Wundke – Manager of Policy Reform, Green Industries SA

Jeremy Fleming – Founder and CEO, Stagekings (New Product Showcase presenter)

Luke Trickett – Founder and Managing Director, Backpocket (New Product Showcase presenter)

Andew Stone – General Manager, Meshh Australia (New Product Showcase presenter)

Robert Slikker, Group General Manager, Olinga Group / Bold Futures (New Product Showcase presenter)

Dr Abbas Elmualim – Partner, Bold Futures (New Product Showcase presenter)

Sean Murphy – AFIC Master of Ceremonies

To be kept informed of future event updates, visit www.australianfestivalconference.com.au