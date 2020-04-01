New Gear
1 Apr 2020
Australian Monitor ISP Amplifiers
Australian Monitor’s network controllable ISP series of multi-channel power amplifiers feature both high and low impedance outputs on each channel. They all have Ethernet control, full DSP and Dante (via an expansion module). The embedded ALMA Control Software is accessible using any HTML5 web browser. The range includes:
- IS2120P: 2 x 120 watts
- IS2250P: 2 x 250 watts
- IS4120P: 4 x 120 watts
- IS4250P: 4 x 250 watts.
Software controllable IOs (x4), dedicated external standby contact closure, open control interface for third-party integration and expansion card options round out these units.
Contact:
Amber Technology
www.ambertech.com.au or 1800 251 367
Australian Monitor ISP Amplifier
