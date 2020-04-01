New Gear

1 Apr 2020

Australian Monitor ISP Amplifiers


Australian Monitor’s network controllable ISP series of multi-channel power amplifiers feature both high and low impedance outputs on each channel. They all have Ethernet control, full DSP and Dante (via an expansion module). The embedded ALMA Control Software is accessible using any HTML5 web browser. The range includes:

  • IS2120P: 2 x 120 watts
  • IS2250P: 2 x 250 watts
  • IS4120P: 4 x 120 watts
  • IS4250P: 4 x 250 watts.

Software controllable IOs (x4), dedicated external standby contact closure, open control interface for third-party integration and expansion card options round out these units.

Contact
Amber Technology
www.ambertech.com.au or 1800 251 367

Australian Monitor ISP Amplifier



Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

SGM G-7 BeaSt
1 Apr 2020
Prolight Eclipse PanelTWC
1 Apr 2020
GLP impression FR10 Bar
1 Apr 2020

Latest jobs

Audio-visual/Technical Systems Designer in Melbourne
13 Mar 2020
Head of Audio/Production Manager
3 Mar 2020
Business Development Manager – Commercial Audio Visual
3 Mar 2020
View all jobs