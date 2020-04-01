Australian Monitor ISP Amplifiers





Australian Monitor’s network controllable ISP series of multi-channel power amplifiers feature both high and low impedance outputs on each channel. They all have Ethernet control, full DSP and Dante (via an expansion module). The embedded ALMA Control Software is accessible using any HTML5 web browser. The range includes:

IS2120P: 2 x 120 watts

IS2250P: 2 x 250 watts

IS4120P: 4 x 120 watts

IS4250P: 4 x 250 watts.

Software controllable IOs (x4), dedicated external standby contact closure, open control interface for third-party integration and expansion card options round out these units.





Contact:

Amber Technology

www.ambertech.com.au or 1800 251 367





Australian Monitor ISP Amplifier









