1 Apr 2020

Australian Monitor PICOBLU


Australian Monitor PICOBLU is a compact 30-watt mixer amplifier designed for small space applications such as cafes, restaurants, small retail environments and classrooms. This half rack mixer amp has either 100 volt or 4-ohm output, and the three channel mixer uses Input 1 – MIC/Line, Input 2 – 3.5mm/Line and Input 3 – Bluetooth/Line. External mute contact closure included and optional rack or desk mounting kits available.

Contact:  
Amber Technology
www.ambertech.com.au or 1800 251 367

