Australian World-First Film and Virtual Production Course

The Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE) is Australia’s most awarded 3D animation, game design and visual FX educator. Created as a non-profit organisation to grow the creative digital sector, AIE pioneered the development of specialist game qualifications and continues to innovate through industry partnerships and dynamic teaching. The world’s first course specialising in film and virtual production has commenced at AIE, featuring exclusive virtual production studios kitted out with high-end LianTronics LED video walls.

As a pioneer in the field, AIE have trained legion of professionals to work in development, animation and film VFX. With the announcement of the film and virtual production courses, AIE has built Hollywood-grade LED volume virtual production studios across it’s Australian campuses, which include Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Adelaide.

The high-performance LianTronics Pilot 2.6 LED panels are built as curved LED walls and are integrated into virtual sets, offering full-fledged immersion for the teaching of virtual production and film-making.

Hitting all the technical standards needed for virtual production studios, the LED backdrops feature 7680Hz refresh rate, 144Hz frame rate, 16/22 Bit grayscale, 1500nits brightness, broad colour spectrum, and accurate color restoration to deliver stunning in-camera performance. “Realistic reflections and the natural light source generated by LED volumes have eliminated many problems conventional green screens have,” says Willie Liu, CEO of Liantronics. “LED volumes create true-to-content presentation and immersive virtual worlds in real-time.”

“Seeing the potential demand for virtual production and this rapidly emerging technology, LianTronics has been developing LED virtual studio display solutions to cater to market needs,” continues Liu. “We have also conducted several xR projects in Europe and America, and have developed xR visual products and technologies to fulfill the needs from our customers worldwide.”

As an integral part of AIE’s new course, these high-end immersive studios have allowed students and filmmakers to experience cutting-edge virtual production techniques first-hand, with AIE holding multiple open days across its campuses late in 2021.

“Collaborating with AIE grants LianTronics not only recognition from the virtual production industry, but also a profound impact in the field of education,” concludes Liu. “We believe a long-standing strategic partnership with AIE will create more possibilities for the upcoming generation of immersive content creation professionals.”

www.liantronics.com