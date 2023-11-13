AV1’s Pay What You Like is back, supporting Redfern Youth Connect

Pay what you like for AV Hire in January 2024

AV1 is offering a sweet summer deal, letting you choose how much you want to pay towards AV equipment for your January event.

2024 marks 20 years since AV1 was founded. AV1 is giving the occasion a nod by donating 20% of equipment hire revenue generated from the Pay What You Like drive to Redfern Youth Connect. This remarkable organisation supports local Aboriginal youth to provide them with the resources they need in order to become successful leaders in their home communities.

Redfern Youth Connect

In 2020, AV1 raised $15,000 for Rural Aid to support communities through its Pay What You Like drive to support bushfire relief.

Throughout 2023, AV1 has worked closely with Redfern Youth Connect, enabling the organisation with the donation of AV equipment for its event space, running leadership workshops with its members, and producing video content to profile the organisation’s initiatives and assist in fundraising drives.

AV1s People and Culture Manager with RYC Founders – Margaret Haumono, RYC, Alyce Kelly-Kidd, AV1 and Solomon Haumono, RYC

$10,000 provides a week’s worth of support to RYC, encompassing expenses for staff, facilities, bills, five days of afternoon drop-ins for up to 20 local children a day, and a Saturday night drop-in for up to 120 community members. With the help of the events industry, we can raise funds to help this organisation carry out its vital work.

AV1 Managing Director Keith Wootton said the initiative is extremely important for the local community.

“As a certified B Corp, we came up with a plan to help those in need at a time when we normally have our feet up,” he said.

“Traditionally, January is a quieter time in the corporate arena when tonnes of equipment is sitting in our warehouse having returned from events, so why not put it to good use?

“This is also the ideal opportunity for anyone who has wanted to experience working with AV1 to do so, while contributing to a great cause.”

Visit www.av1.com.au/pay-what-you-like for more information and to book AV for your January event.

Redfern Youth Connect Members

About Redfern Youth Connect

Redfern Youth Connect (RYC) stands on Gadigal Land as a beacon of support and empowerment within the community. Established in 2014 by Margaret and Solomon Haumono, this Aboriginal-led after-hours service embodies a deep commitment to local youth. Its strategic focus is to build strong positive relationships with local youth, having a positive impact on their mental health, wellbeing, self-development & deep cultural connections.