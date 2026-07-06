Dante and Allen & Heath Driving the Audio Backbone

The Harry the Hirer Productions team knew this project demanded more than just good gear. It called for smart integration, real-time control, and bulletproof RF management across the entire venue.

To meet the scale and complexity of the event, the team deployed a fully networked Dante audio system, linking seven breakout rooms, each equipped with Allen & Heath SQ5 consoles, and a large expo floor PA system, driven by an Allen & Heath Avantis console, with all areas connected back to a central RF and recording hub built around an Allen & Heath dLive system.

The backbone infrastructure and networking capabilities that enabled this level of integration were delivered by Colin Rendell and the highly experienced team at PCC Event Services. The wizardry they provided behind the scenes, including routing and switch configuration, was a feat in and of itself, making it possible for the entire audio network to operate smoothly, reliably, and at scale.

This was the third consecutive year that Harry the hirer Productions delivered the audio for AWS Summit Sydney, and with that came an opportunity not just to repeat success, but to raise the bar. Their approach was driven by a clear goal: to evolve the technology in step with the event itself, ensuring the audio infrastructure grew alongside AWS’s expanding vision and audience expectations.

The setup allowed each room’s dedicated audio operator to focus entirely on the live show in front of them, managing walk-ups, panel transitions, and room dynamics, while all adjustments to livestream output levels and processing were handled remotely by Justin Timms, Head of Audio Production at Harry the hirer Productions, at the central hub. The ability to link all consoles across the network meant gain structure and EQ for each microphone channel could be managed in real time, ensuring broadcast feeds remained consistent, clear, and controlled throughout the event.

But the audio integration didn’t stop at mixing. Deploying over 100 channels of RF across the summit and, throughout the event spaces at ICC Sydney, managing wireless microphone frequencies across such a dense and dynamic RF environment was no small task. Using the Shure platform with full networked monitoring, the team routed all wireless microphone receivers back to a central RF management station. From there, Justin Timms was able to monitor frequency activity live, identify potential interference, and reallocate frequencies on the fly, ensuring smooth transitions between breakout sessions and keynote deliveries without a single dropout.

Justin noted; “With so many wireless channels operating simultaneously across such a large footprint, having everything networked and visible in one place was critical. The ability to reallocate frequencies and manage RF coordination and audio distribution in real time meant we could stay ahead of any issues before they reached the audience. It made the entire operation smoother, more responsive, and far more reliable.”

This architecture didn’t just make life easier for the operators and engineers, it ensured that the end client received consistent, high-quality audio across every space. Whether seated in a breakout room or watching remotely via livestream, attendees experienced clear, balanced sound without compromise. By separating in-room control from livestream output via the networked console system, production were able to prioritise the live audience experience while still delivering a polished, broadcast-quality feed, all without sacrificing one for the other.

This level of control and visibility would not have been possible without the networked power of Dante and Shure’s integrated platform, combined with the flexibility and headroom of Allen & Heath’s mixing architecture. The result was broadcast-grade clarity, seamless handovers between rooms and sessions, and reliable delivery across more than a dozen concurrent spaces, all monitored and managed from a centralised hub.

For the Harry the hirer Productions team, delivering exceptional audio outcomes is more than just meeting spec, it’s about creating seamless experiences for both live and online audiences. The success of AWS Summit Sydney 2026 showcased what’s possible when great technology, smart infrastructure, and experienced teams come together.