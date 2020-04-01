Barco LED XT1.2-E

Barco’s XT1.2-E is an indoor high-resolution LED tile for those who want a Barco level product without all the extras. Pixel-pitch on the 27” inch tiles ranges from 1.2mm to 1.9mm. All tiles are in 16:9 aspect ratio for native Full HD and UHD LED walls without scaling the inputs. All XT-E tiles are fully accessible from front or back for easy installation and maintenance. Three year warranty is standard and optional five year Essential Care packages are available.





