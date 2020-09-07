Barco Partners with Dicker Data for Wireless Conferencing Solution





Barco has announced its partnership with Dicker Data, an Australian-owned and operated, ASX-listed technology hardware, software and cloud distributor, to expand its reach across the country.

Barco is known for its end-consumer targeted partnerships, and Dicker Data, with its over 41 years of experience, will play an important role in Barco’s channel expansion and product strategy.

While Barco has shared partnerships with AV and IT distributors over the last few years, it is entering into the Unified Communication and Collaboration space with the launch of the innovative solution ClickShare Conference.

Barco’s ClickShare Conference simplifies the physical meeting room experience by enabling users to wirelessly connect their device to any video conferencing platform with capabilities to instantly share content. The product removes the need for cabled solutions to share content in a hybrid meeting environment.

According to Claudio Cardile, Managing Director, Barco Australia and New Zealand, “In current times, with a major focus on conferencing solutions, with ClickShare Conference, Barco will now aim to be a key player in the UC&C space and, as Australia’s largest locally owned distributor, Dicker Data is well placed to help Barco achieve competitive advantage across the technology supply chain.

“By gaining access to new market opportunities through Dicker Data’s vendor portfolio, to meet reseller partner’s evolving needs, we’ll be able to strengthen our channel network.”

“The new partnership reflects our concerted efforts and focuses on reinforcing the channel partners’ ecosystem and our ability to distribute products across multiple touchpoints in the country.

“We intend to enable as many organisations as possible, across Australia, to optimise their meeting room productivity and ensure a smooth, seamless collaborative experience for better business outcomes,” he said.

Andrew Upshon, Head of AV at Dicker Data said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Barco to further develop this new wireless conferencing category.

“The video collaboration market is continuing to grow, and Barco announced the industry’s first wireless conferencing solution at the beginning of this year to enhance both in-room and remote collaboration experience.

“Their new range of products deliver real world benefits in the meeting room and the ability to use a variety of different video platforms in the same meeting space.

“We are thrilled to offer our extensive partner network Barco’s BYOM Conferencing solutions with their ClickShare Conference CX range and Logitech Video conferencing products together.”

In addition to being a globally recognised leader in the video collaboration market, Barco also has a strategic partnership with Logitech for room devices. As a Logitech room device distributor for Australia, Dicker Data is well positioned to capitalise on BYOM solutions.

The synergies between the two products further solidify Dicker Data as the leading destination for Professional AV solutions.













