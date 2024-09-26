Black Box and Amber Technology announce Australia and New Zealand distribution agreement

Black Box, a leading IT solutions and consulting services provider to businesses worldwide, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Amber Technology, a leading distributor of audio-visual solutions into the broadcast, media and communications, defence, law enforcement, and security markets.

Under this agreement, Amber Technology will be a key distributor of Black Box audio video (AV), keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM), and Internet of Things (IoT) products throughout Australia and New Zealand.

The new distribution agreement enables Amber Technology to offer its customers a large selection of AV, KVM, and IoT solutions to meet their evolving technology needs while ensuring Black Box’s products are readily available in both countries.

Peter Amos, managing director, Amber Technology, said, “We are pleased to welcome Black Box to our media systems and defence portfolios. This addition allows our team to further expand in our current markets and explore new market segments.”

Garrick Simeon, professional products and media systems general manager, Amber Technology, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Black Box as a distribution and value-add partner in the Australia and New Zealand markets. Black Box is known for its reputation for delivering high-quality AV, KVM, and IoT solutions. Our customer commitment is to provide best-in-class technology products, and this new partnership with Black Box builds our ability to meet a broad range of customer requirements.”

Emilijo Mihatov, senior sales manager, Black Box TPS ANZ, said, “The Australian and New Zealand market holds immense potential for Black Box, and we are delighted to be launching this promising new partnership with Amber Technology. Amber Technology’s strong presence and expertise in the Australia/New Zealand technology industry make the company an ideal distribution partner. Together, we offer customers a comprehensive suite of AV, KVM, and IoT solutions that provide exceptional value.”