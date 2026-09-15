Bondi Icebergs Reimagines Its Club and Function Spaces

with a Flexible, Future-Ready AV Upgrade

One of Australia’s most iconic venues, Bondi Icebergs, has completed a major multi-stage renovation of its club and function spaces, relaunching them under a new identity: The Bergs.

Designed to support a broader mix of hospitality, events and live entertainment, the revitalised venue pairs upgraded interiors with a highly flexible audiovisual system, delivered through close collaboration between Showtime Production Services and MadisonAV, and rooted in JBL Professional, Crown and BSS solutions by HARMAN Professional.

Perched above the Pacific Ocean and famed for its ocean pool and dining, The Bergs was conceived as a venue capable of rapid changeovers and parallel programming, often hosting several events with entirely different technical requirements year-round. The upgrade introduces new bars, expanded dining areas, upgraded amenities and dedicated function rooms, all supported by an AV infrastructure designed to adapt as programming demands evolve.

“On a typical Friday or Saturday, we’re turning over spaces every couple of hours while running multiple functions,” said Cassie O’Brien, General Manager of Bondi Icebergs. “One area might be general trade with sport and background music, another a private function with images streamed to screens, and elsewhere a live band performing. The upgrade allows us to create very different experiences within one venue.”

Showtime Production Services led system integration, working closely with MadisonAV from early specification through to final commissioning. The brief prioritised future-proofing, operational simplicity and long-term reliability. “In registered club environments, change is inevitable,” explained Scott Masters, Director at Showtime Production Services. “The AV system needed to be flexible, intuitive for staff, and designed so the venue can expand or adapt without major rework. MadisonAV played a key role in helping us align the right technology to that goal.”

At the core of the installation is a distributed, multi-zone audio architecture built around BSS BLU signal processors, providing centralised control and flexible routing across all zones. This allows staff to isolate or combine spaces as needed, supporting frequent changeovers and parallel programming throughout the venue.

JBL Control Series loudspeakers are deployed throughout the property to match the acoustic requirements of each space. Reception and dining areas feature JBL Control 424 in-ceiling loudspeakers for consistent, low-profile coverage, while JBL Control 25AV surface-mount loudspeakers provide balanced audio across general zones. In higher-energy areas, JBL Control 29AV loudspeakers deliver increased output, supported by a JBL ABS6112B subwoofer used in DJ and live performance settings to reinforce low-frequency response.

Amplification is provided by a combination of Crown CDi and CSA Series amplifiers, ensuring reliable power delivery and scalable performance across the multi-zone system. Local audio inputs are routed through the BSS BLU-100 signal processor, allowing simple connections for background music, DJ setups or live sources without adding operational complexity.

“Modern hospitality venues need systems that deliver consistent sound quality across multiple zones while remaining easy to operate and robust enough for constant use,” said Nick Screen, VP & GM of HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “The JBL, Crown and BSS ecosystem used at Bondi Icebergs supports that balance, allowing venues to shift seamlessly between use cases without compromising the guest experience.”

With its renewed spaces and flexible AV infrastructure, The Bergs is positioned as a highly adaptable hospitality and events venue, capable of hosting multiple concurrent experiences with ease. The project demonstrates how thoughtful system design, supported by collaboration between integrator, distributor and manufacturer, can unlock long-term operational value for modern venues.