8 Jul 2020

Bose Wins at Work

Bose Professional have hit the awards season with winners!

They recently accepted two Best Of Show awards for Bose Work products – The Bose Videobar VB1 All-in-One USB Conferencing Device won Sound & Video Contractor Magazine’s Best of Show Award, and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC won AV Technology Magazine’s Best of Show Award at InfoComm Connected in June.

This follows a Best of Show award for the VB1 Videobar at ISE, an AV Technology Awards finalist, and an iF World Design Award for the 700UCs.

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC are now Certified for Microsoft Teams, joining the already certified ES1 Ceiling System. Microsoft customers have the added assurance that the Bose Work products provide the high-quality experience and compatibility they require for use with Teams.

  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC
  • Sennheiser ES1 Ceiling System
  • Bose Videobar VB1 All-in-One USB Conferencing Device






