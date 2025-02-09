Brisbane Sound Group Becomes Australia’s First L-Acoustics L Series Rental Partner

Southeast Queensland’s premier live sound solutions provider strengthens its L-Acoustics inventory with award-winning L Series, advancing its capabilities for larger-scale productions.

In February 2025, Brisbane Sound Group (BSG) marked a significant milestone in Australia’s professional audio landscape by becoming the country’s first L-Acoustics Rental Network partner for the L Series concert sound system. This strategic expansion of their L-Acoustics inventory positions the company to deliver enhanced live sound solutions for major productions across Southeast Queensland.

The decision to invest in L Series follows BSG’s successful track record with L-Acoustics solutions since 2020. “Our journey with L-Acoustics has been one of continuous growth, starting with A15 and Kiva II systems, then expanding to K3 in 2023,” explains Josh Bonnici, Operations and Marketing Director at BSG. “Adding L Series was a natural progression that aligned perfectly with our operational needs and growth strategy.”

BSG’s investment includes four L2 and two L2D elements, complemented by LA-RAK III touring racks and additional KS28 subwoofers. For the team at BSG, the decision was driven by practical considerations. “We conducted extensive analysis using Soundvision to compare L Series’ performance against our existing inventory in familiar venues. The results were compelling – L Series not only promised superior performance efficiency but also expanded our capabilities significantly,” explains BSG’s Head of Technical Resources, Rob Bird.

The system’s cardioid design, offering enhanced rear rejection and clarity, combined with its lightweight construction and streamlined deployment processes, were key factors in BSG’s decision. “In our business, time efficiency is crucial,” notes Bonnici. “L Series’ design allows us to maintain our high service standards while taking on more ambitious projects, from arena concerts to major outdoor festivals.”

To achieve L Series Rental Network Partner status, BSG’s technical staff completed comprehensive L Series training delivered by L-Acoustics at their Northgate facility. The training covered both stereo and L-ISA immersive audio applications, ensuring the team could fully leverage the system’s capabilities. Within a week of certification, BSG put their expertise to work for The Wiggles performance at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, where the system exceeded expectations in its first major deployment.

Established in 1985, BSG has built its reputation through almost 40 years of excellence in professional audio solutions. With a team of over 25 technical professionals, many boasting decade-plus tenures, the company maintains high standards across sound system sales, hire, service, and installation for various event productions.

