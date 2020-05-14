Cameo EVOS W7

When searching for a versatile and unique LED wash light, look no further than the EVOS W7 from Cameo. The elegant design, high output and the natural-looking LED light makes this the perfect fit for a broadcast, theatre or live entertainment application.



A total of 19 x 40 Watt Red, Green, Blue and Warm White LEDs produce rich RGB colours for breath-taking lighting effects. This fixture also offers a particularly high colour reproduction index. The warm white chip offers the ability to have a variable white light from 1800K to 7500K, with the addition of a, plus or minus green, tint channel.



Its versatility is further enhanced by an impressive zoom range of 4.5° to 55°, which facilitates powerful beam and large-area wash effects. The directional light beam can also be asymmetrically shaped using the included Beam Shaper.



Contact: Direct Imports directimports.co.nz (+64) 21 352 598