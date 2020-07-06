



The Cameo F2 FC is a Fresnel spotlight for professional applications in front of the camera and in theatres. Its white tones can be adjusted in CCT mode from 1,600 K to 6,500 K at a constant CRI of over 90, and perfectly adjusted to skin tones, camera sensors and ambient light via additional green-magenta correction. RGBW colour-blending in HSI mode facilitates rapid adjustment of colour, intensity and saturation at the light desk using only three control circuits. The 200 mm lens creates a soft-edged beam of light, which can be manually and gradually adjusted in the 18° to 55° beam angle from spot to flood and all intermediate positions. At the same time, the integrated condenser lens provides evenly blended colours and colour shadow-free light dispersion, even when using the barndoor.







Contact:

Direct Imports

directimports.co.nz or 21 352 598





