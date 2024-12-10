Chameleon Debut Elation Proteus Brutus on Coldplay Tour

Coldplay’s The Music of the Spheres tour kicked off in March 2022 with a ground-breaking array of changes to the traditional touring model. The goal was to reduce the carbon footprint by 50% compared to Coldplay’s 2016-2017 tour, A Head Full of Dreams. Consequently, the entire lighting rig is now LED or laser source.

For the Australian tour, the bulk of the staging and lighting equipment came from Upstaging, with Chameleon Touring Systems supplying an array of moving head fixtures, some of which were new to the tour. In total, five trucks were used to transport Chameleon’s gear between the shows.

Chameleon debuted their recently purchased Elation Proteus Brutus with 24 placed behind the band. The Proteus Brutus is an extremely bright IP65-rated LED Wash FX fixture that offers high-intensity wash and effects in any environment. Lighting director Shaheem Litchmore commented that they usually have a different fixture, but he was keen to use the Proteus Brutus as their replacement. “I’d never heard of it until the Australian run, but I was asked if I wanted to try them, and I was all for it,” he added. “They’re pretty great and really like rock star lights. They’re awesome. They’re very bright, powerful lights with a good edge. They’re exactly what we needed.”

After the Australian tour, Chameleon shipped their Elation Proteus Brutus fixtures, together with other lighting gear, to New Zealand, to continue with the tour.

Chameleon Crew

Lewis Gersbach – CTS – Crew Chief

Justin Twible

Harley Parker

Harrison Pavey

Tom Uttendorfsky

Matt Davies

Harrison Drew