Chameleon Touring Systems Gears Up For High-Profile Tours and Events With Elation PROTEUS

Leading Australian production company Chameleon Touring Systems has made a significant investment in Elation’s PROTEUS MAXIMUS and PROTEUS BRUTUS power luminaires, greatly expanding their ability to deliver robust lighting solutions for high-profile tours and major events across the region.

The new fixtures, supplied in late September through ULA Group – the exclusive distributor of Elation products in Australia and New Zealand – have already seen action. In early October, Chameleon upgraded the lighting rigs for two landmark events: the 2024 National Rugby League (NRL) Grand Final at Accor Stadium in Sydney and Knockout Outdoor, Australia’s largest outdoor music festival at the Sydney Showground. They have also gone out with high-profile touring rigs, including Pearl Jam’s ‘Dark Matter’ tour and Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour in Australia and New Zealand, and are slated for Australian shows for Take That and The Killers.

Build Quality and Light Output

Chameleon sought to replace several outdated lighting fixtures in their inventory from brands that no longer offer this category of light. Tony Davies, owner of Chameleon Touring Systems, began exploring Elation PROTEUS fixtures at last year’s LDI trade show and afterward worked with ULA Group’s Cuono (Con) Biviano to look more closely at build quality and light output.

“We put them up against a couple of existing fittings as a benchmark and were impressed,” Davies said. “The output from the PROTEUS BRUTUS is incredible, especially for a non-discharge fixture, and the MAXIMUS delivers excellent spot and long-throw beam capabilities.” In addition, their IP65 rating is perfect for the Australian climate, where outdoor events are common and the demand for high-output, weatherproof solutions is critical.

The PROTEUS BRUTUS is a weatherproof LED Wash FX fixture with a powerful 75,000-lumen output from a 1200W peak field LED engine, 4.5° to 45° zoom, and a wide range of lighting effects (gobos, animation, iris, frost). Chameleon’s new BRUTUS fixtures were supplied with optional framing shutters. The 50,000-lumen PROTEUS MAXIMUS is Elation’s market- proven, all-purpose power luminaire with profile/beam/wash capabilities and a comprehensive FX package.

Heightened Visibility on International Riders

Davies noted the growing presence of the PROTEUS series on international rider specifications, which also made the decision to invest somewhat easier. “We’ve seen PROTEUS fixtures appearing on multiple US and European tours and from our view, it has become the American fixture of the moment,” he stated, pointing out that Chameleon has always invested in a strong American brand and a strong European brand. “PROTEUS offers a punchy, reliable Spot and Wash that can handle the outdoor conditions, and the time was right to invest in it.”

ULA Group and Elation

The investment in the PROTEUS fixtures marks Chameleon’s first major commitment to Elation products, and Cuono Biviano, Managing Director of ULA Group, and his team looked after Chameleon every step of the way.

“We are elated that Chameleon Touring Systems have made a major investment into Elation flagship products,” says Biviano. “Working through the acquisition process with Tony and his team, I was really impressed by their thorough due diligence processes and the attention to detail he and the team demonstrated when selecting these products. The way they operate and prioritise their clients and the market’s needs is a true testament to being a market leader. We look forward to growing the Australian Elation fleet with them.”

Davies added that the relationship with Elation’s team, particularly International Sales Manager Jonas Stenvinkel and Global Sales Director Eric Loader, also played a crucial role in their decision-making process.

Elevating Tours and Festivals

With over 36 years in the industry, Chameleon Touring Systems continues to lead the Australian market in production support for tours, festivals, corporate events, and film and television productions. The addition of the PROTEUS MAXIMUS and PROTEUS BRUTUS fixtures further enhances their ability to deliver world- class lighting solutions across the region highlighted by several major tours and events over the coming months.

Main Photo: Tony Davies and (Con) Biviano