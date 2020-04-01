Chauvet DJ Festoon 2 RGB

Festoon 2 RGB is a décor string lighting system for that vintage event look. Each 15m string comes with 20 RGB LED Bulbs. Both the string and individual bulbs are IP54 rated for temporary outdoor use. This effect is completely pixel-mappable and can be stringed in series of three per controller, giving 45m. The Festoon can run stand alone or DMX controlled, and the built-in automated programs offer many looks.





