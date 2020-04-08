Chauvet’s Ovation lighting and Adamson Systems impress at ToiToi

MDR Lighting and Intec Systems took out the opposition to win the opportunity to be involved in the high profile $17.8 million upgrade of the prestigious Hawkes Bay Opera House, now known as ToiToi. On Saturday February 29, the theatre opened its doors, turning on its new full LED lighting rig and line array system to rapturous feedback from the local community.





The iconic 105-year-old category one historic Opera House building, along with its neighbouring category one Municipal Building, was closed in 2014 after it was deemed earthquake-prone.

After extensive consultation with the local community, work on the multi-million dollar project began in August 2017.

Dane Fletcher, Technical Manager, has been ten years in his current role and involved with the arts and events centre as a casual member of staff since 2000.

He was the only member of the technical team who stayed on following the closure and he led the procurement process for the sound and lighting,

“We had retained all of the hard cabling, upgraded back in 2005, as it wasn’t part of the scope of works but we were determined to move from tungsten to LED fixtures, to cater to our clients’ needs, to keep up with industry standards and to meet our commitment to sustainability.”







The sound and lighting went out through the Government Electronic Tendering Service (GETS) and Dane was pleased with the response with eight submissions for lighting alone,

“As far as lighting went, our decision to use MDR was very easy. Brodie could see what we wanted to achieve as a venue, and guided us on what would work.”

Managing Director of MDR Lighting Brodie Noon recalls, “There was a thirty percent weighting on product support so I suspect that we won over other businesses because we could provide a comprehensive back up system and warranty.

“We are based centrally in Palmerston North, have a full-service workshop with technicians on staff, and we hold large stocks of spare parts and have spare fittings if an urgent swap out is required mid-show.”

Brodie proposed Chauvet Professional Ovation lighting, “Every single fitting has the same colour engines, so all your lighting matches, which is critical for theatre lighting.

“The technicians only have to create one colour palette and then they can roll it out across all the theatre fixtures regardless of the type.”

Brodie believes price was also a factor, “The Ovation series is very cost effective for what you get.”

The Ovation series is proving a popular choice across New Zealand theatres, with MDR Lighting, the exclusive Chauvet distributor in New Zealand, recently supplying Chauvet Professional Ovation lighting to the new $10 million Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre, to Te Auaha – NZ’s Institute of Creativity, utilised by Whitireia and WelTec, Wellington’s Polytechnics, and to Toi Whakaari, New Zealand’s oldest drama school.

MDR Lighting’s solution also included two very high power LED long throw follow spots, made by US company Strong lighting.







With a 600W LED engine, they are a first for a New Zealand theatre, with most other suppliers not believing it was possible to provide an LED solution,

“We are now at the stage that we can do a full LED theatre lighting rig with no dimmers required. The technology is here and proven, and the advantages are numerous, notably a significant reduction in fixtures as a single fixture does so much more than a single traditional lamp fixture.

“The Maverick MK2 profile LED mover is a proven winner with theatres too with its fantastic variable CTO and framing shutters.”

The audio was also procured through GETS. Key requirements were a small format array offering even coverage and tonal consistency across all seating areas, exceptional clarity for speech and a full range system with sufficient headroom for music around the 100db range, from a recognisable brand that was rider acceptable.

Intec Systems won the contract with Adamson Systems. Dane expands, “We had already heard the Adamson line array at Bay Court Theatre in Tauranga and Napier Municipal Theatre and we liked the sleek looking PA.

“We thought that it would fit in with the style of our theatre and it does hang perfectly.”

Mike Hughes, Managing Director of Intec Systems recalls, “Toitoi left things fairly open when it came to design, and we spent considerable time modelling the space to ensure the objectives were met.

Having completed a number of installations with the Adamson IS product, we knew it was an ideal candidate for the job and set about designing the system.”





The Installation – Photo Mike Hughes

Intec Systems took a different approach, “With two steep balconies it quickly became clear that single array hangs would leave large areas shaded by overhangs.

“We split the array, with eight elements flown high to cover the two balcony areas, and four elements flown low to cover the stalls. The under balcony area in the stalls receives a subtle top up from some PC5 under balcony delays, and fill at the front of the stalls from IS7PXs and PC5s.”

Intec were responsible for a full ‘turn-key’ solution, from custom-engineered hanging brackets, motors and rigging, cabling, through to a bespoke control system,

“We appreciate that venue techs want to get things done quickly so we added features to make the day-to-day operation of the system straightforward.

“Our controller enables single button push recall of amplifier data for different input locations and configurations, the ability to isolate the balconies, and a simple system to handle basic events without a mixing console and dedicated audio engineer.”

Dane is really pleased the outcome, “We are loving it. The theatre’s acoustics are amazing and the Adamson line array makes the most of it.”







Serving the Community

A key objective for the team at Toitoi is to become what has been coined ‘a fourth generation performing arts centre’, part of an international movement towards venues taking a more active role in arts and culture in the communities they serve.

Steven A Wolff, CMC, Principal of AMS Planning & Research, an American arts management consultant, defines this as being, “A learning environment through which new experiences are generated and new knowledge is created that enhances cultural awareness, expression and understanding.”

The intention is that ToiToi’s new AV rig will provide not-for-profits and community organisations such as dance schools with the opportunity to take advantage of and learn how to use the latest technology.

Dane and the team also have plans to undertake the new suite of Skills Active entertainment technology qualifications, and potentially become assessors themselves,

“We already encourage Gateway students from our local colleges to come and train on the job, and we intend expanding those professional development opportunities across the community.”





World-renowned Kahurangi Māori Dance Company on stage in the ToiToi Opera House

KEY STATISTICS:



More than 500,000 hours spent, including engineering and architectural design, project management and construction



More than 100 tradies



620m2 carpet laid in the Opera House



5,900 litres of paint used in the Opera House and Functions on Hastings



163 tonnes of structural steel 37 tonnes of reinforcing steel



85 trucks of concrete Toitoi has hired nine permanent staff and 32 casual event crew



660m2 new floor size in Functions on Hastings



Functions on Hastings has capacity for 500 guests theatre-style, 450 for dinner and 800 for cocktails.



Opera House capacity of 979 people, with a 240m2 stage



Cushing Foyer, 219m2, fits 80 people for theatre, 48 for banquet and 100 for cocktails.





THE GEAR:

100% LED powered lighting system



16 x Chauvet Professional Maverick Mk2 Moving Profiles



30 x Chauvet Professional Ovation F-915FC full colour LED fresnels



20 x Chauvet Professional Ovation E-910FC full colour led profiles with zoom lenses



8 x Chauvet Professional Ovation B-1965FC High Power Cyc lights



16 x Chauvet Professional Ovation P-56FC full colour theatre pars and a Chauvet AMHAZE Whisper Hazer



2 x Strong Lighting iChip Mirage LT 600W LED follow spots



Adamson Systems IS-Series:



24 x IS7 line array elements



4 x IS118 subwoofers



6 x IS119 subwoofers



2 x IS7PX point source (infill)



10 x PC5 point source (front fill and under balcony delay)



Lab Gruppen D series amplification and processing



Yamaha MTX matrix processor.







Flaxmere’s Rezpect Dance Academy perform at the Homecoming Weekend Opening Night





A crowd gathers for the Toi Toi Dawn Blessing on February 29

The Finished Job – Photo Mike Hughes

















