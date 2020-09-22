Chauvet Professional Ovation H-55Ww



Our church decided to take advantage of the recent lockdowns to do some upgrades around the venue. One that we’d been putting off for a long time was house lighting. The original fluoros lit the space well enough but they lacked any sort of control or dimming, and the light quality was pretty average.





Venue requirements

Along with our regular Sunday and mid-week services, the church hosts two large school programs during the week with lots of arts projects. We also run some small groups on weekdays. Lighting had to cater for all these scenarios.

Our pastor and other senior members have a pretty keen eye for detail and they are all very happy with the outcome on these lights.

Our main room is about 20 by 25 metres. We’ve installed 27 Ovation units and find them super bright but also natural and warm. We will soon be adding another five to cover some tricky areas.

We originally intended to keep our fluros side-by-side with the Ovations, never expecting to use them as our daily house light driver. We were so happy with the results, we decided to rip out all the fluros and replace with new ceiling tiles, which makes everything look SO much cleaner – I was actually really surprised.





Control & Power

Making it all easy to use was a key thing for us. We installed a relay-based control panel on the wall for simple on/off but also have full control of each fixture through the NX Wing at front of house.

Before we installed, I hooked each light to the console direct via DMX to address each one in the structure that I had planned. After syncing to the wireless point, they were ready to put in place.

One of the best things about these lights is how little power they draw. At this point, we have all 27 running off one 10A circuit without any problems! We haven’t been running themlong enough to see any changes in power bills but expect to do so, particularly in the heat of summer.





Fitment and accessories

The previous lights were installed in the ceiling grid so we wanted to do the same again but were not prepared for quite how elegant these look when in place. We went with flush mount and they came with heaps of mounting and other accessories.

Ceiling tiles are 600 x 1200. We added extra bracing with sheets of ply and made the cut-outs when lined up with the tile. Then it was easy to pre-fit the lights and brackets to this assembly and put the whole thing back in one piece. It sure made our OHS guy happy.

Another awesome thing is the different lenses that come supplied. We mostly used the stock 65° lens but some of the lower sections of the roof work better with 40°. It was nice to have the options and saved a lot of time on the calculator doing lux conversions.





Support

The Ovations were originally suggested by Eli at Showtools. We couldn’t be happier with the product and support is excellent. They even pre-fitted 240V plugs so we could just hang and plug in.

They go out of their way to do the little touches like this to keep us happy as a customer. It’s not the first time either.







Outcome

Everyone in our flock loves the quality of light from these fixtures. Their dimming curve is spectacularly smooth. I love it punchy & bright and they can sure do that.

We just ran our first full service and had them at 45% for the whole function and everyone thought they were fantastic.





Product Info: www.chauvetprofessional.com/products/ovation-h-55ww



Distributor Australia: www.showtools.com.au



Distributor New Zealand: www.mdrlighting.co.nz





Chauvet Professional Ovation H-55WW – The Specs



Light Source: 1 LED (WW) 129.5 W, (1.45 A), 50,000 hours life expectancy



Colour Temperature (at full): 3157 K CRI: 93



Selectable PWM: 600 Hz, 1,200 Hz, 2,000 Hz, 4,000 Hz, 6,000 Hz, 25,000 Hz



Dim Modes: 4



Control Protocol: DMX, W-DMX, RDM DMX Channels: 1, 2 or 5



Dimensions: 334 x 176 x 115 mm



Weight: 3.4 kg





Andrew Gardner is the lead AV technician at Townsville’s Life Church and IT Manager for Townsville Christian College. He worked in the professional AV industry for a number of years and is always determined to do things the “right” way, after having the privilege to work with and learn from leading professionals.













