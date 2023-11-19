Clair Global elevates Cohesion to fully supported enterprise

On November 15, 2023, Clair Global announced Cohesion’s transformation from loudspeaker series to fully supported product development and manufacturing organization within the greater Clair Global Group. Cohesion was originally launched as a private brand available exclusively through Clair’s rental division, but based on its overwhelming success and subsequent market demand, Cohesion is now also available to exclusive installations worldwide.

Cohesion is already trusted by some of the world’s most successful touring artists, including more than half of Pollstar’s top-50 grossing artists in 2022, and 2023 is on track to produce similar results. Front of house engineers and system engineers globally have praised Cohesion for its performance, efficiency, and reliability, and now venues beyond live touring and festival stages will benefit from the same industry-leading sound.

“We are investing in the people, product development, and resources needed to support this venture,” said Troy Clair, President and CEO of the Clair Global Group. “We see this as an opportunity to build comprehensive, connected solutions that go beyond designing and manufacturing loudspeakers. I’m thrilled by what’s happening today, and I’m even more optimistic about what’s to come.”

Designed and assembled at its headquarters in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Cohesion is prioritizing workflow optimization and a broadened ecosystem bolstered by a dedicated team of experts. The launch includes products never seen before, with more in development, that will expand and enhance the full catalog.

“We’ve been sound reinforcement innovators for a long time, and our clients have come to depend on our team to deliver solutions that enable amazing audio experiences,” said Jeff Rocha, General Manager of Clair Global’s product division and Managing Director of Cohesion. “We’re excited that this new era will now deliver those same exceptional results to high-end installations, such as sports facilities, houses of worship, and entertainment venues, that align with our core DNA and passion.”

For more information, please visit cohesionaudio.com.