ClearOne Announces Distribution Agreement with AVD in ANZ

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio visual communication solutions, has announced a new distribution agreement with Audio Visual Distributors (AVD), headquartered in Queensland Australia to represent ClearOne’s full line of Audio Conferencing, Visual Collaboration, and AV Networking solutions.

“AVD’s experience in the AVIT Australia and New Zealand market is second to none with prime focus on customer service and support,” noted David Gledhill Regional Sales Consultant, UK, Ireland, Benelux, Oceania at ClearOne. ANZ is an important market for us and we are looking forward to working with AVD to serve our channel partners and customers in the region who will effectively offer full commercial and technical value from pre-sales thru post-sales support.”

“We are delighted to partner with ClearOne as a leader in voice and visual communications solutions for changing workspace demands,” stated Simon Fourie, Technical Director of Audio Visual Distributors. “This relationship complements our range of other industry-leading technologies and provides our channel partners and customers with end-to-end solutions for their commercial audio and visual communication requirements.”

About Audio Visual Distributors

Audio Visual Distributors are the importers and distributors of specialist audio visual products. Our head office and central warehouse is based on the sunny Gold Coast of Queensland, with offices across all major centres in Australia as well as New Zealand. Our team is made up of AV professionals with more than 30 years’ experience in the Audio Visual and IT industry. We are proud to be at the forefront of technology and are able to deliver complete solutions to the AV sales & installation market, which is supported by our in-house, internationally certified support team. Visit AVD at www.avdistributors.com.au

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com