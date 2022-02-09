ClearOne Training with AVD

Your 2022 training awaits! Get the AVIXA credit you deserve while you master ClearOne’s ground-breaking audio conferencing, visual collaboration and AV networking solutions and become a better partner for your customers!

AVD is offering two ClearOne AV Conferencing training courses to get you certified.

ClearOne – Basic AV Conferencing Certification

Join us for an overview session of the simple but sophisticated ClearOne solutions offered in their entry level range of DSP offerings. This Webinar will be fully interactive and is provided as a single three hour session. Products covered includes:

UNITE Cameras

Chat Speakerphones

Versa Pro & Versa Lite Platforms

Console AI Configuration software

Training Dates:

16 February 2022 @ 9h30am AEST

10 March 2022 @ 9h30am AEST

13 April 2022 @ 9h30am AEST

ClearOne – Pro AV Conferencing Certification

Join us for an in-depth look into the ClearOne solutions offered for larger video conferencing venues. This Webinar will be fully interactive consists of three 2-hour sessions (consecutive days).

Concepts & products covered includes:

Acoustic Echo Cancellation

RT60 – Reverberance

Noise Cancellation

Room Microphones

Beamforming Microphone Systems

UNITE Cameras

CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Platform

CONSOLE AI Configuration Software

Training Dates:

23,24,25 February 2022 @ 9h30am AEST

16,17,18 March 2022 @ 9h30am AEST

20,21,22 April 2022 @ 9h30am AEST

To book your session:

https://www.avdistributors.com.au/training/

Contact our support and training team for more information:

support@avdistributors.com.au