ClearOne Training with AVD

Your 2022 training awaits! Get the AVIXA credit you deserve while you master ClearOne’s ground-breaking audio conferencing, visual collaboration and AV networking solutions and become a better partner for your customers!
AVD is offering two ClearOne AV Conferencing training courses to get you certified.
ClearOne – Basic AV Conferencing Certification
Join us for an overview session of the simple but sophisticated ClearOne solutions offered in their entry level range of DSP offerings. This Webinar will be fully interactive and is provided as a single three hour session. Products covered includes:
- UNITE Cameras
- Chat Speakerphones
- Versa Pro & Versa Lite Platforms
- Console AI Configuration software
Training Dates:
- 16 February 2022 @ 9h30am AEST
- 10 March 2022 @ 9h30am AEST
- 13 April 2022 @ 9h30am AEST
ClearOne – Pro AV Conferencing Certification
Join us for an in-depth look into the ClearOne solutions offered for larger video conferencing venues. This Webinar will be fully interactive consists of three 2-hour sessions (consecutive days).
Concepts & products covered includes:
- Acoustic Echo Cancellation
- RT60 – Reverberance
- Noise Cancellation
- Room Microphones
- Beamforming Microphone Systems
- UNITE Cameras
- CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Platform
- CONSOLE AI Configuration Software
Training Dates:
- 23,24,25 February 2022 @ 9h30am AEST
- 16,17,18 March 2022 @ 9h30am AEST
- 20,21,22 April 2022 @ 9h30am AEST
To book your session:
https://www.avdistributors.com.au/training/
Contact our support and training team for more information:
