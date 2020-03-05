ClickShare Conference combines remote communication with wireless collaboration to enable easy wireless conferencing. Use your preferred device to connect wirelessly to the room cameras, microphones and soundbars. Designed for huddle spaces and meeting rooms, it incorporates interactive features like annotation, blackboarding and touch back support. High security standards and network integration included for enterprise deployment.
Contact:
Barco Systems
www.barco.com or +61 (0)3 9646 5833
ClickShare Conference
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.