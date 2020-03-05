New Gear

5 Mar 2020

ClickShare Conference


ClickShare Conference combines remote communication with wireless collaboration to enable easy wireless conferencing. Use your preferred device to connect wirelessly to the room cameras, microphones and soundbars. Designed for huddle spaces and meeting rooms, it incorporates interactive features like annotation, blackboarding and touch back support. High security standards and network integration included for enterprise deployment.

Barco Systems
www.barco.com or +61 (0)3 9646 5833

