News

15 Feb 2021

CMI Sponsor Stage Queensland Technical Conference – 21-23 February

CMI Audio has been announced as a major sponsor of the upcoming Stage Queensland Technical Conference to be held at The Events Centre Caloundra from 21-23 of February.

The Technical Managers’ Conference and trade show will provide a unique opportunity for industry colleagues to share ideas, policies and practices for the betterment of the arts sector, and keep up-to-date with the latest sound, lighting, and production trends and technologies, displayed by some of Australia’s leading vendors at the trade show.

Registrations are now open. The Tech Conference is open to Stage Queensland members and invited guests.

See images from previous conferences: images from 2020 in Cairns and 2019 on the Gold Coast can be found on the Stage Queensland Facebook page: 2020 Day 1 hereDay 2 here, and Day 3 here. 2019: Day 1 hereDay 2 here, and Day 3 here.

Should the event be cancelled due to COVID, a full refund or credit will be provided.

For more information please access the website:

https://www.ivvy.com.au/event/TECH2021/home.html

Facebook link below:

www.facebook.com/stagequeensland/

