How To: Collaboration with the Tascam VS-R264 & VS-R265



Tascam’s VS-R264 (HD) and VS-R265 (4K) are deceivingly capable units for such humble looking silver boxes. These full HD streamer/recorders are unique pieces of hardware ideal for collaboration.

On the surface, the VS-Rs are a simple HD streamer and recorder, taking video and audio sources via numerous connections, and capable of streaming them across the web or over IP.

But there’s a few extra features this box has which make it that little bit more appealing.

Firstly, its ability to both encode and decode. Yes, not one or the other but both allows these units to easily integrate into a system.

Secondly, the ability to simultaneous stream and record. Whilst taking care of live streaming, the VS-Rs can also record to SD or USB media storage, plus once recorded, can automatically upload the recorded content to a FTP server for archiving and use at a later date.

PoE makes for hassle-free installation while configuration is made easy via the Tascam Discovery app (for Mac and PC) that is designed to set and forget.

Obviously, all of this ability from such small boxes allows the VS-Rs to be utilised for numerous collaborative applications.





Corporate Presentation Streaming



Having the ability to multicast stream is essential in modern corporate environments and the VS-Rs are an ideal solution for this type of system.







Because of their ability to both stream to a connected network and via Cloud simultaneously, a presentation or meeting from one board or conference room can be sent to other conference rooms connected to the same network switcher and to remote locations via Cloud at the same time.





Online Lecture Streaming and Recording

Education facilities who live stream to multiple online platforms and simultaneously record and store require a sophisticated system setup.





Simultaneous capture of video and audio into the VS-Rs is easy, with encoding taken care of before being sent to a network switcher for live streaming via the web.

For those needing to access this at a later date, the ability to simultaneously record to either SD or USB media and subsequently auto upload to a FTP server takes care of this nicely.





Live Music Streaming and Recording



Live music venues (and even artists) wishing to live stream and record performances are able to do so easily.

It’s as simple as simultaneously capturing the video and audio, encoding and then sending to be streamed live on YouTube (selected under the RTMP output section in the Tascam Discovery app), Facebook, and other online streaming platforms.







If required, the performance can be recorded for playback and future editing, further enhancing the application.





Collaboration Made Easy



In these few examples we’ve been through, the VS-Rs allow for very easy AV collaboration for both live streaming and content recording applications.

Their ability to both encode and decode make it particularly useful and easy to integrate into systems that require a unit to send traffic both ways.

Coupled with on-board recording and automatic upload to FTP server capability, these slick silver units are most appealing for a wealth of applications.













Tascam VS-R264 (HD) and VS-R265 (4K) streamer/recorders











