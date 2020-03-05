Biamp’s Community LVH-900 large-format, arrayable point source loudspeaker is engineered to serve as a primary loudspeaker for arenas, theatres, stadiums, houses of worship, and other large venues. Its beamforming capabilities allow system designers to modify the coverage pattern of a single loudspeaker, or array of loudspeakers, without having to change out the physical box.
Each LVH-900 loudspeaker has four 12-inch LF drivers, three Biamp Community M200 midrange compression drivers, and four 1.5-inch HF compression drivers. All drivers integrate into a single tri-axial waveguide that fills the entire 36 x 31-inch face of the enclosure, providing pattern control to below 400Hz.
The LVH-906 and LVH-909 offer 60 or 90 degrees of fixed horizontal dispersion, respectively, with each allowing vertical dispersion beamforming ranging from 60 to 20 degrees. Available in indoor and outdoor models..
Contact:
Jands NZ
jands.nz or 021 674 601
Community LVH-900
Beamforming Venue Horn
